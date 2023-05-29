Fans are one step closer to seeing Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira together again as filming has officially wrapped on The Walking Dead's highly-anticipated Rick and Michonne spinoff. The creative team behind the series shared a statement on Twitter thanking the crew for their hard work bringing the continuation of the fan-favorite characters' epic love story to life. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

Currently set under the working title The Walking Dead: Summit, the spinoff is one of several new upcoming series in The Walking Dead universe announced back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, directly continuing where the main series left off with Michonne setting off in search of Rick. The series is described as a "romantic saga" as the star-crossed survivors seek out each other, and ultimately themselves, in the world of the undead. Facing the typical zombies and a new civilization, they'll have to make their way together through all the dangers thrown at them, even getting a little bloody in the process.

"Thank you for creating the next world of The Walking Dead with us," the statement reads. "Your talent, energy, and enthusiasm through it all has been the thing that's gotten us through it all, bringing home a story more than a decade in the telling! This story will live on and our work with it; we're the ones who live!" Scott M. Gimple serves as the showrunner for the series with Gurira, Lincoln, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath executive producing. Gurira is also credited as a writer and co-creator, billing the show as a "prestige miniseries."

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunner Explains That PADRE Origin Story Flashback

What Else Is On the Way for The Walking Dead?

These are exciting times for The Walking Dead fans as a new era is arriving with the end of the main series and Fear the Walking Dead rapidly approaching its finale. The Maggie and Negan spinoff Dead City will bat first on June 18, or June 15 for AMC+ subscribers while Daryl Dixon follows fan-favorite Norman Reedus onto dangerous new ground later this year. With so many surprises left for its characters, this franchise is still the one that lives.

The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne spinoff premieres in 2024. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the final season of Fear the Walking Dead below.