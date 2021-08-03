For the fans of the VR survival game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, there is reason to rejoice, as this thrilling game will be getting some brand-new content titled Aftershocks arriving next month. And best of it all, it's completely free!

Skydance Interactive shared the news that the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be getting the new Aftershocks on September 23. Saints & Sinners was developed in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, and it became revolutionary in The Walking Dead franchise as a choice-based VR survival horror game where for the first time the player plays themselves, fighting to survive in a world in which both the living and the dead threaten their survival.

Image via Skydance Interactive

The Aftershocks will take players back to New Orleans, a city now overrun with the undead. It will feature some of the base elements of the main game, such as scavenging for food and materials, crafting weapons and tools, fighting the living and the dead, and making hard moral choices that are sure to fill one's veins with adrenaline.

This new update will allow players to have access to hours of new content, with new missions, new collectibles, and tools to use in order to survive in this post-apocalyptic city. All this content will be available for players who have finished the main storyline of Saints and Sinners.

The Aftershocks will be released on September 23, and The Complete Edition of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is available to purchase on the Oculus Quest Platform for $39,99. It is also available for purchase on the game's official website, for PCVR via Steam or Viveport, or for PSVR via PlayStation Store. Check out the trailer for Aftershocks below.

