Everyone’s Ready to Throw Down in These New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Posters

We’re just a few weeks away from The Walking Dead Season 10 resuming on AMC. Ahead of the inevitable action-packed back half of the 10th season, AMC has release all-new posters featuring staple Walking Dead characters Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol (Melissa McBride) as well as new antagonist, The Whisperers’ leader Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Everyone’s knives are out in these new Walking Dead Season 10 posters. All four character posters feature the phrase, “We are the walking dead,” hinting at the morbid reality that the survivors of the zombie apocalypse that broke out years ago are a different breed of dead men walking whose time could run out at any moment. So, naturally, every survivor is ready to put up a hell of a fight. Daryl holds a big ass knife in each hand; Michonne looks a bit more rattled than Daryl but grips her trusty sword; Carol has a brass knuckles/knife combo weapon and she looks damn near ready to put someone right to sleep with what is no doubt a mean right hook; as for Alpha… well, let’s just say the leader of The Whisperers is forgoing a traditional weapon and instead is using the power of a well-placed scream to knock her enemies down. All things considered, these are some pretty intense posters. If they hint at any of the action coming our way when Season 10 resumes, we should batten down the hatches; it’s about to get real.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC on February 23. For more, catch up on the latest news about The Walking Dead: World Beyond.