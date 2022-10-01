It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.

An iconic and popular television series in the genre, The Walking Dead was developed by Frank Darabont and is based on the eponymous comic book series. Across all the seasons, the series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Cooper Andrews, Khary Payton, and Seth Gilliam, among many others.

After running for a decade, the final and 11th season of the apocalyptic drama thriller was announced in the fall of 2020, with Angela Kang serving as the showrunner for the season. The final season was billed as a trilogy with three eight-episodes parts releasing across two years. The season kicked off on August 22, 2021, with part one, and part two releasing on February 20, 2022. So far, the season has received more or less positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Despite the anxiety-inducing end of Part 2, we are hoping that it’s going to be an exciting last chapter and fans are definitely speculating what’s coming in the upcoming part of the final season. Of course, our favorite survivors will do what they need to do to save each other and themselves from the Commonwealth. But that doesn’t mean we know what their destiny holds (not yet, anyway). While some characters find a new home in the spinoffs, others might meet their end, unfortunately. With all guns blazing till the end, The Walking Dead Season 11 is sure to mark the end of an era. But before everything else, let’s find out when it is all happening and how you can watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 when it finally returns.

Image via AMC

Related:'The Walking Dead': 5 Characters Who Will Survive The Final Season (& 5 Who May Not)

When Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Coming Back to AMC?

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 2, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT, starting with Episode 17, followed by weekly releases of every new episode. Viewers in the UK can catch the premiere the following Monday, i.e., on October 3, 2022, on Star through Disney+.

Where Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Streaming?

As is the case with other AMC shows, The Walking Dead will also be streaming on AMC+ and there's some extra good news for AMC+ subscribers. You can watch the last part of the final season one week ahead on streaming, as is AMC+’s standard practice, with the first two episodes streaming together on the day of the premiere and subsequent episodes releasing a week early on the streamer. In other words, if you have an AMC+ subscription, you can watch the season's episodes before they air on TV.

If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on The Walking Dead Season 11, then you can right now, along with the final part, on AMC+ or amc.com. You can also stream the series on other platforms like Fubo TV, Pluto TV, and AMC+ on Prime Video. However, these services only have a few seasons of the show, and you might have to wait for a while until they catch up on all the seasons.

Watch on AMC+

Can You Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Without AMC+?

The answer is both yes, and no. The Walking Dead has gone on for so long that it’s obvious to find it on popular streaming services. The zombie apocalypse show is also available on Netflix with 10 seasons streaming. However, if you want to watch specifically Season 11, more so the final episodes, then AMC+ and the AMC website are your only option. Eventually, Netflix might add the latest season to their platform, but that won’t be happening until after it finishes airing.

To watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 on AMC+, you need to be subscribed to the streaming service. AMC+ is available on your browser and as an app that you can download on your Android and iOS devices to access the unlimited content library from the network. The subscription plans range from about $9 per month to $83.88 for the year.

When Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Finale?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 airs its eighth and final episode on November 20, 2022, marking the end of the 24-episode final season.

Related:'Tales of the Walking Dead': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Trailer

The official trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 proves that the last chapter is going full metal. Touching upon the arduous journey of fighting and surviving and fending off oppositions, that the protagonists have been on for the last 12 years, the clip reveals where they were and where they have finally arrived. You’ll also get to see some of the earlier characters being featured. In short, the final chapter is going to be one, big, final battle, and quite a bloody one, as the tension among the groups reaches its epic finale.

What Is The Walking Dead Season 11 About?

The Walking Dead Season 11 (taking inspiration from the comic book issues 175 through 193), focuses on the survivors as they encounter the Commonwealth and the Reapers, who are taking over different territories. Between parts 1 and 2 of the final season, the survivors got scattered all over but part 3 is going to bring them all back together (hopefully), for one final battle with the Commonwealth. We're going to avoid spoiling the last season for those who haven’t watched it yet, but you can catch up on the plot updates and the events of The Walking Dead Season 11 with these recaps:

How Many Episodes Are There in The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3?

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead Season 11, titled The Final Season Trilogy, has been slated for 24 episodes and releasing in three parts with eight episodes per part, with each episode running for about 45 minutes. The first part premiered in August 2021, followed by the second part in February 2022. The last part of the final trilogy, Part 3, also has eight episodes, starting from Episode 17. Check out the episode schedule with additional details below:

Episode 17: “Lockdown" - October 2, 2022

Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Julia Ruchman.

Episode 18: "A New Deal" - October 9, 2022

Directed by Jeffrey F. January, written by Corey Reed and Kevin Deiboldt.

Episode 19: "Variant" - October 16, 2022

Written by Vivian Tse.

Episode 20: "What's Been Lost" - October 23, 2022

Written by Erik Mountain.

Episode 21: "Outpost 22" - October 30, 2022

Written by Jim Barnes.

Episode 22: "Faith" - November 6, 2022

Written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews and Magali Lozano.

Episode 23: "Family" - November 13, 2022

Written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain, and Kevin Deiboldt.

Episode 24: "Rest in Peace" November 20, 2022

Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Angela Kang, Corey Reed, and Jim Barnes.