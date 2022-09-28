All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.

The two biggest things to takeaway from the trailer are that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is on trial, and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) might be working as a prosecutor for the Commonwealth, with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) on the offense. The brief glimpse of Eugene in court is a reference to a previous Walking Dead season 11 trailer that was shown earlier this year at Comic-Con, which showed Eugene sitting in jail. From what we know so far about Season 11, tensions are rising on both side of the Commonwealth due to a lockdown, and a band of heroic characters are fighting to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from destroying all the progress they made. Needless to say, the frail state of the Commonwealth means that its new justice system is frail as well, and that its likely that things will resolve not by trial, but by an all-out war filled with action and drama. The stakes have changed, as the real threat is not escaping the so-called “walkers” but rather contending with other humans in a daily struggle for survival.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead premiered on August 22, 2021 and has been released in three parts. The beginning of season 11 followed the survivors as they coped with the effects of the Whisperer War, who had destroyed their Alexandria house. With food short in supply, the Reapers, a violent organization that roams across communities and kills inhabitants for food, attacked Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her people. Maggie leads a team to recover food from the Reapers, and tensions between Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) built as the fate of the Commonwealth and its inhabitants hangs in a delicate balance. This looming sense of pressure and high stakes is what has culminated to these upcoming final episodes.

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series that is based on a comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series is owned by AMC Networks and is executive produced by Frank Darabont and Robert Kirkman. The series premiered in 2010, and features a large ensemble cast that depicts a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse trying to reckon with their new world as they face a constant threat of attacks from zombies called “walkers”. As modern civilization has collapsed, survivors must confront other human survivors and establish their own sets of laws and morals.

The last part of Season 11 contains 8 episodes, and premieres on Sunday, October 2 on AMC. While the first 10 seasons of The Walking Dead are available to watch on Netflix, The Walking Dead Season 11 will only be available on AMC+ for the time-being. Checkout the trailer below: