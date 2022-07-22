San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has been overrun with the undead as several panels related to AMC's popular series The Walking Dead and its spin-offs and fans are being held today. During The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 panel held in Hall H, fans got a chance to get their first look at the end of the long-running series' final season with a brand-new trailer.

The new trailer for the last eight episodes of the series that has been airing for almost 12 years highlights the journey that its characters have taken thus far, flashing all the way back to the beginning of the series and featuring characters we haven't seen in years, including Jon Bernthal's Shane Walsh — notably pre-zombification, we might add. The trailer also says that "eleven seasons have led to this", teasing a deeply bloody final battle, including a number of shots of fan favorite characters including Daryl and Carol.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead will continue where the second part of the series' final season left off as Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group face off against the Commonwealth, a group of separate communities with advance equipment that is run by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her deputy governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). The ending of the second part of season 11 saw Lance and his troops taking control of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside with the season cliffhanger being a coin toss deciding the fate of the citizens of Oceanside. As the finale quickly approaches, the war between the groups is sure to ramp up, something that the new trailer teases.

This is not the only other news that has come out of SDCC 2022 so far related to the undead franchise as earlier today at its own panel Chris Hardwick, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, introduced the first look at the upcoming anthology spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead, along with the cast and crew of the six-episode series. AMC will also continue to expand and grow its walker-infested world based on the comic books created by Robert Kirkman with many other spin-off series. Other projects include the currently airing Fear the Walking Dead, as well as The Isle of The Dead, a series that will follow fan-favorite characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohen) as the pair travel to a ruined Manhattan, and a currently unnamed Daryl-centric series, among others.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 is set to air on AMC. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming finale of the series down below.