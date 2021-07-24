AMC has revealed the first full trailer for the upcoming final season of The Walking Dead. The trailer was premiered as part of the network's programming block for this year's Comic-Con@Home, which spotlighted a Q&A with original series creator Robert Kirkman as well as panels dedicated to spinoff shows Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The first portion of The Walking Dead's final season will premiere on August 22 on AMC and a week early on August 15 on AMC+.

It's been a long road to airing for this eleventh and final season of the series, which was originally slated to premiere back in October last year but was pushed back due to production delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final season, which consists of 24 episodes, will be split into three-episode airing blocks, concluding sometime in 2022.

The Walking Dead's cast for Season 11 includes Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. The final season of The Walking Dead is led by Angela Kang, who returns to showrun her third season of the series.

The first part of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere on August 22 on AMC and a week prior on August 15 on AMC+. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 11:

​​​​​​Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

