As part of the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, AMC has announced that The Walking Dead spinoff focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) starts shooting this year. During the event, the company also revealed they aim at a 2024 premiere for the highly-anticipated spinoff series.

The Walking Dead ended last November after eleven successful seasons. However, while the main series is over, AMC keeps expanding the series universe through multiple spinoffs. As expected, survivors Rick and Michonne will get their follow-up adventure in an untitled TV show that Gurira herself defines as a “prestige miniseries.”

While Rick has been with fans since the first episode of The Walking Dead, Michonne was only introduced at the end of Season 2. Over the years, the two characters would fall in love and build a life for themselves in the post-apocalypse world, fighting together to keep the people they love safe. The couple would eventually get married before being split apart by Rick’s supposed death. In the final season of the main show, we find out Rick was saved from his explosive death. Michonne also finds evidence of Rick still being alive and decides to go alone on a journey to find him. The untitled spinoff is set after the main series’ events and promises to reunite the lovers.

Commenting on the spinoff, Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said that the series “is a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead.” That sounds like an interesting change of pace, and we can’t wait to see where The Walking Dead takes us next.

Who’s Involved with The Walking Dead Rick/Michonne spinoff?

Since the untitled spinoff didn’t start shooting yet, there’s limited information regarding the cast and crew. However, we know already that Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.

The Walking Dead Rick/Michonne spinoff premieres sometime in 2024. Check out the series synopsis below.