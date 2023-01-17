The Walking Dead: Dead City is bringing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to our screens as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, but in a new way that may seem unusual to long-term The Walking Dead viewers. For a show that concluded its final season with a two-part, 24-episode run, the move to 6-episode seasons may seem alien to fans of the show, but there are multiple reasons for this.

A desire to focus on quality over quantity is just one such factor, but the minds behind the spinoff show have been discussing the switch, and the fact that—compared to 2010 when The Walking Dead debuted—audience habits have changed, and shows need to be consumed at a different level to that which audiences have previously become accustomed.

Collider's Christina Radish recently spoke with Scott M. Gimple (EP, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead universe) and Eli Jorne (Dead City showrunner), and inquired how the change to shorter, sharper seasons came to be, compared to the mammoth "network-style" schedule that they would be used to, with Gimple revealing that it was actually down to AMC themselves making the call.

"We can just be straight up about that, that was more of an AMC thing. But to tell you the truth, it really is also a 2023 thing, where it’s telling stories in a different cadence. It’s telling stories to be consumed in a very different way. I think it’s actually pushed us to tell stories in a very different way, which I think is a very good thing, after 12 years. I’m a dinosaur. Considering The Walking Dead universe and The Walking Dead storytelling in a very different way has been really rewarding and really interesting, and thank goodness, it’s given us different ways to go about it."

When asked if all of The Walking Dead spinoffs will be approaching their seasons in the same fashion, Gimple played coy by answering, "I’ll just say that, right now, these first seasons are six episodes. Things might change after that. We’re still seeing about that. The Walking Dead, in its first season, was six episodes, and then things changed, obviously."

Eli Jorne also spoke positively about the change, both as a creative and as a fan of the universe. Dead City isn't the only spinoff of the main series, with Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead preceding it, and two upcoming spinoffs—centered on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus)—joining the mix in the post-Walking Dead world. Jorne spoke to the variety that different season orders offer, saying:

"As someone doing this show, but also as a fan of the universe, it’s cool that there’s this variety. I don’t wanna say it’s a menu, but you can do a little limited series here, and you can tune in for that and experience that. And then, you get to go off and do something deeply serialized, with just a few characters at the center of it. You can finish up Fear the Walking Dead. You can go back and watch The Walking Dead and see a giant ensemble go on for 16 episodes a season. With Tales of the Walking Dead, you get to do one-off episodes. It’s really cool that there’s this variety. However it comes out, whenever that happens, and whatever the reasons are for it, I think it ends up being a really cool variety of opportunities to explore the universe, that aren’t all just, “Here’s another show with one character to lead.” As a fan, I think it’s cool."

The six-episode series is set two years after the main show's series finale, with "Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to debut on AMC in June 2023.

