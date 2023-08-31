The Big Picture AMC has made a surprising decision to resume production on three of its biggest series, thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

The Walking Dead and Interview with the Vampire fans will be thrilled that filming is continuing, given their popularity and strong audience response.

While the deal doesn't cover the WGA strike, the series can still proceed as scripts for the current seasons are complete, allowing actors to record additional dialogue.

In a shocking move, AMC announced today that three of its biggest series are resuming production despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. As Deadline reveals, the studio struck an interim agreement with the Actors’ Guild that would allow the productions to move forward. AMC Networks is a member of the AMPTP – the entity that represents Hollywood’s biggest studios – but reportedly the Breaking Bad house is not among the studios that have been holding up negotiations.

With the deal in place, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview with the Vampire are all a go to continue filming – which is, of course, excellent news for fans of both universes. The urgency of the deal makes sense for the studio, since The Walking Dead is a franchise that brings in the biggest slate of viewers to AMC and audiences responded really well to the adaptation of the Anne Rice novels. However, we’re yet to see how this influences the course of the ongoing strike and exactly what were the details of the terms negotiated by AMC and SAG-AFTRA.

The deal does not appear to extend to the WGA though, as the series can only continue production because all the scripts for the current seasons have already been completed. When the strike started, Interview With The Vampire was already filming Season 2 and The Ones Who Live reportedly is moving towards post-production, which suggests main stars like Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira only need to get back to record additional dialogue.

Image via AMC

AMC Had Already Suggested Their Schedule Wouldn't Be Altered By the Strike

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan had already spoken about the strike earlier this month and suggested that it wouldn’t impact the network’s immediate schedule because most shows that have release dates through 2024 had already been filmed. Dolan stated she hoped the disputes could be resolved “as quickly and fairly as possible,” but at the time made no mention of the deals that have now been unveiled.

The trio of series are not the only ones that have been authorized to carry on with production due to interim deals: The Chosen, Tehran, and Hal and Harper are among titles that also struck deals, but so far The Walking Dead spinoffs and Interview with the Vampire are the biggest titles to put those same deals in place. Other shows like House of the Dragon Season 2 never stopped production because its cast members are not associated with SAG, but rather the British entity Equity, which is currently not on strike.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on September 10. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live debuts in 2024. Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is yet to get specific a release date, but a teaser has been released.