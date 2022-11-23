With the series finale "Rest in Peace" in the books, it presents an opportunity to look at those moments that made The Walking Dead one of the most popular television series of all time. Throughout its long run, there are episodes in The Walking Dead that are unforgettable, like "Walk With Me," which was the introduction of arch-villain the Governor (David Morrissey). Episodes filled with despair, like "Killer Within," which ends with the horror of seeing young Carl (Chandler Riggs) kill his own mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) to keep her from turning. Even episodes with hope, like seeing Rick (Andrew Lincoln) show mercy to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Wrath," proving that the good in humanity still exists in their world. Yet, over a span of 12 years and 177 episodes, its most unforgettable and heartbreaking episode is "The Grove". If it doesn’t ring a bell, it will with six chilling words – “Just look at the flowers, Lizzie.” Centered around only four characters, this episode is really a touchpoint of the series, showing just how broken the world is now, how broken its people are now, and how choices once believed inconceivable must be made.

"The Grove:" A Brief Recap

Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), Carol (Melissa McBride, in a criminally underappreciated, powerhouse performance), and sisters Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) and Mika Samuels (Kyla Kennedy) walk the railroad tracks towards Terminus, with baby Judith Grimes in their care. The group find an abandoned home in a pecan grove nearby, and opt to rest there for a few days, possibly even longer if Tyreese can get the water pump working. Lizzie, though, is concerning the adults through some troubling behavior. She pleaded with Tyreese not to finish off a trapped walker, and attempted to play tag with a walker that entered the yard. That's before even knowing that Lizzie returned to the trapped walker to feed it a mouse, coming precipitously close to allowing the walker to bite her, convinced the walkers want her to change. Mika, on the other hand, is keen to learn survival skills from Carol, and although the kind-hearted Mika can't bring herself to kill a deer on their first excursion out together, she's convinced that she'll get there. Later on, Carol has a talk with Lizzie about why the walkers are dangerous and why they need to be killed. Lizzie says she understands, but when Tyreese and Carol return from hunting, they find that Mika has been stabbed to death by a smiling Lizzie, assuring them that it's okay because Mika will come back, and that she was about to do the same with baby Judith. Tyreese brings Lizzie inside, leaving Carol to put Mika down. Tyreese and Carol discuss what to do with Lizzie, coming to a horrific decision after agreeing that Lizzie is too dangerous to be around other people. Carol takes Lizzie outside and asks her to look at the flowers, shooting her in the back of the head when she does.

Mika, despite all that she's seen, still believes that life should be preserved. She is a stark reminder that the world wasn't always like this, that there was a time still fresh in her memory where life had meaning, and to take that life away is still unfathomable to her. But she's hopeful that the next day she can draw closer to being someone who can help provide for the group. Lizzie, on the other hand, is simply broken, her mental health shattered. She can't connect to the realities of this new world where death isn't death. She is unable to come to grips with how dangerous walkers can be. Lizzie sees death as a metamorphosis into a new stage of life, so if there is no death, then life means nothing. She can't even understand the preciousness of true life anymore, pointing out how Mika will be okay because she didn't stab her brain, assuming the adults' reactions to be a response to waving her gun around, not the fact that she just murdered her sister. Two innocents, one learning to adapt to the new status quo, one unable to. One tragic result.

"The Grove" is Melissa McBride's Finest Hour

"The Grove" is a stand-out among The Walking Dead's 177 episodes, and the stand-out in "The Grove" is Melissa McBride's Carol. McBride brings a depth to the character in this episode we'd only seen pieces of here and there in the episodes previous to it, and arguably not even those that followed. She takes on the role of matronly nurturer, trying desperately to protect the young ones in her care from her own biases, like allowing Mika the freedom to say "not today" when hunting, recognizing that tearing a strip out of her for not following through to the end would be a sure way of killing Mika's innocence and trust. Even the firm way she explains the danger of walkers to Lizzie goes against her innate desire to scream at Lizzie to drop her strange attachment to them. McBride sells it, showing the battle going on inside her with the masterful use of dialogue and appearance. She even opens Carol up to allowing brief snippets of hope, pockets where she envisions staying in the home for a period, or believing Lizzie finally understands, for example. And when it comes crashing down as Carol finds Lizzie standing by her dead sister, McBride delivers a wave of emotions almost instantaneously: disbelief, horror, fear, and a self-flagellation for believing, even for a moment, that the smallest piece of what was could ever happen again. It's McBride's deft touch that makes the heartbreaking final act almost unbearable to watch, walking Carol into deeper turmoil, her teary eyes aflame with the chaos inside. A commitment to what has to be done at odds with the nurturing spirit that still wants to protect Lizzie. The weight of knowing that she alone is about to end the life of an innocent child, a child that the world poisoned.

What Sets "The Grove" Apart

Yet it's not just McBride's tour de force performance that sets "The Grove" apart. The whole episode revolves around just four characters, allowing for the story to really grow and grab the attention of the viewer without pausing to catch up with what's happening elsewhere. These focused episodes, not entirely uncommon, have been pivotal in exploring depths of character throughout the series, and no less true here. It's one of The Walking Dead's first, arguably the first, to draw attention to a group of survivors whose mental health has been destroyed by the change in the world. Most episodes feature characters that are adapting, surviving, and in some cases thriving in the apocalyptic event, or others that simply roll over and die. But what Lizzie represents are those unseen people who are unable to do either, people that can't connect the before with the after, stuck trying to merge two diverse worlds and breaking themselves in the process. It's the point in the series that makes the story real. Before "The Grove," The Walking Dead was still fictional, good-versus-bad material. Great material, but fiction nonetheless. By adding Lizzie, the series became about the humans, adding a plausible, real-life reaction that people could see themselves in, elevating the series above the "us vs. them" trope. The episode also drives home how far removed from civilization's past the characters have come. Killing a child is, rightly, a universally abhorred act, but in this world not only is it a choice to make, it is the only choice that can be made. Choices that once could be deferred, customized, or incomprehensible to ask in the first place are no more. Here, there are only two choices: one where you live, and one where you die, and there is absolutely no question that is untouchable. Ultimately, the episode is a microcosm of one common element of the series that is explored time and time again: there are no safe havens. "The Grove", however, goes one step further, by showing that even on an emotional level there are no safe havens. And it is that poignant realization that takes "The Grove" levels above its peers.