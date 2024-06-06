The Big Picture The latest spin-off of The Walking Dead, The Ones Who Live, will be available on Blu-ray and DVD this Fall.

The series, created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira, focuses on the love story between Rick and Michonne.

The show received generally positive reviews and may expand beyond its initially planned miniseries format.

The sixth spin-off of the widely recognized post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead is coming to Blu-ray and DVD very soon, only a few months after it premiered on AMC and AMC+. Digital Spy has confirmed that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which premiered on February 25, 2024, will be out on Blu-ray and DVD this Fall, although pre-orders are ongoing on Amazon in the UK. The collection will include all six episodes of the series; however, the official cover art and special features will only be confirmed closer to the release date.

Set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the seventh show in The Walking Dead franchise and appears to be the best one yet, considering that it has received generally positive reviews. Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln worked together to create the miniseries for AMC, with Gurira (Michonne) and Lincoln (Rick Grimes) reprising their roles from the original series alongside Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadi Stokes/Anne).

The spin-off series comprises only one season with six episodes but may expand to more despite being initially created as a miniseries. As for its Blu-ray and DVD set, the complete first season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be available for purchase on September 9, though US prices have not yet been confirmed.

What Makes Up 'The Walking Dead' Franchise?

Close

The Walking Dead franchise began with the first TV series in 2010, based on the comic book of the same name, and it ran till its eleventh and final season in 2022. It was then followed by the spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead (2015–2023) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020–2021). In 2022, an anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead (2022), was added to the franchise before expanding some more with three follow-ups.

The three sequels were created for the main The Walking Dead characters, and they include The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023–present), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023–present), and the latest, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024). The first sequel focuses on Negan and Maggie, while the second centers on Daryl. As for the latest spin-off, it brings back Rick and Michonne's love story, which may or may not continue, as Gimple said:

"It was a wild ride to make The Ones Who Live. It was like six years of a lot of hoping and pivoting and working. It didn't eventuate the way I thought it would; it eventuated so much better."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 9. Catch up on all episodes on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 5 10

The love story between Rick and Michonne. Changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead? Release Date February 25, 2024 Cast Danai Gurira , Frankie Quinones , Andrew Lincoln Lesley-Ann Brandt , Pollyanna McIntosh Seasons 1 Franchise The Walking Dead

WATCH ON AMC+