The Big Picture The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spinoff will reunite fan-favorite couple and has fans excited for its release.

Scott M. Gimple hopes to bring back popular characters from the franchise in an epic series crossover.

Gimple acknowledges that plans may change but is working towards a crossover that will surprise fans.

Fans are hyped for The Walking Dead: The One Who Live spinoff, which will reunite their favorite post-apocalyptic couple. The series is about to drop soon, and as exciting as it is the series’ co-creator Scott M. Gimple has expressed his hopes to bring back franchise stalwarts like Rick, Michonne, Daryl Dixon, Negan Smith and Maggie Rhee in an epic series crossover.

“There are so many things with this universe that I plan and put together, but I also know that God laughs, and you have to pivot to something else,” Gimple revealed his crossover hopes to Variety at the spin-off’s premiere in Los Angeles. “I absolutely have been working towards that and hoping towards that, but we’ll see what happens. It might be a version of it that no one expects.” Indeed, if in the long term the creator can bring back all the characters in a crossover from across the franchise, bringing in the cast of Daryl Dixon and Dead City, it’ll be a dream come true for loyal fans across the globe.

What to Expect From ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?’

Close

The Ones Who Live marks the sixth spin-off from the franchise which will focus on Rick and Michonne’s story. The series is set in the aftermath the events of the conclusion of the mothership. The series finale revealed that Rick was still alive while Michonne left the show in Season 10 to find him. The upcoming spin-off will finally reunite them for fans delight and will take their story forward.

Elaborating on the concept Gurira, who stars as the badass Michonne and also serves as the co-creator, said “This is the ultimate love story; this is the apocalypse meets an epic love story, and we didn’t really get a lot of space for that in the mothership because there were so many other stories going on at the same time, but this story is all about, does love win out in this world?”

Along with Gurira the series will star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes aka Anne, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as Beale and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat. Along with starring and co-creating Gurira also wrote an episode of the upcoming series. Fans can’t simply wait for this series to unfold, for sure.T

he Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live drops on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. You can know more details about the upcoming series with our handy guide here.