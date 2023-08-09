The Big Picture Surprise reveals for The Walking Dead fans: New info on Daryl Dixon spin-off and a teaser of Rick and Michonne in The Ones Who Live series.

The end of July held a lot of surprises for fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead. With new information coming out surrounding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the other hot topic was the Rick and Michonne Grimes (Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira) centered series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Not only was the official title for the spin-off unveiled but we also got our first look at the fiery reunion between the couple in a short but sweet teaser. With filming well underway, a Twitter account with boots on the ground has shared a peek of Michonne in action.

Looking as tough as ever, Michonne can be seen on a gritty city street surrounded by a slew of other people. What makes this shot interesting is the jacket that she’s wearing. Very much known for not being a member of the Civic Republic Military (CRM), the character is decked out in a heavy brown jacket complete with the orange CRM patch as well as the group’s logo of three circles joining together. The mystery surrounding her new piece of fashion is a question that we can’t wait to be answered in the show’s premiere season as it either points to her infiltrating the CRM or joining ranks - perhaps on a mission to find Rick.

From what we know so far, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will center around the married couple’s reunion following the events of the series finale of The Walking Dead. That last episode revealed that Rick had survived the explosion back in Season 9 that had presumably left him dead. Knowing that her beloved is somewhere in the world, Michonne will stop at nothing until they’re reunited. At this time, no other cast members have been revealed but Gurira is credited as a co-creator and writer on the series and joins Lincoln, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath as an executive producer.

What Other Stories Are Coming From The Walking Dead Universe?

Quite like the undead zombies in the franchise, nothing can seem to keep The Walking Dead down with spin-offs crawling out left and right. The show that started it all came to an end last year and its very first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, will put the nail in its coffin following the second half of its eighth season. This summer saw the arrival of the Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) off-shoot, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which has already been renewed for a second season. Speaking of renewals, the upcoming Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also received a green light on its sophomore installment ahead of its first season premiere on September 10. The series will see the titular zombie killer wash up on the shores of France with no recollection as to how he got there.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is expected to arrive in 2024. Check out the images of Gurira below.