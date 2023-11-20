The Big Picture The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live explores the star-crossed relationship between Rick and Michonne as they try to find each other in a changing world of the undead and the living.

The series dives into the question of who Rick and Michonne are and what they need to be in a post-apocalyptic setting, while also showcasing new characters and intense action shots.

As a spinoff of The Ones Who Live is an important series that aims to do justice to the character that started it all, offering viewers an epic love story set against the backdrop of a war between the dead and the living.

Following the series finale of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC gave a new preview of the franchise's forthcoming spinoff series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live which highlights the star-crossed relationship at its heart. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira tease a season full of peril and epic love as Rick and Michonne try to close the distance between each other and ultimately determine who they are and what they need to be in the post-apocalypse. With the teaser came the announcement that the pair will return to the world of the undead on February 25.

"People are going 'Where have you gone?'" Lincoln says to open the video as clips show Rick and Michonne getting by on their lonesome. Ever since the series said goodbye to the former sheriff's deputy in Season 9 and later saw him briefly return in the series finale only to get whisked away again, fans have wondered about that exact question. The Ones Who Live will try to provide answers and more as Rick faces down both the undead and the living alone. Through flashes of the show's new characters and action shots, Gurira says that it's when their characters are together that they become the most dangerous. Their relationship will be explored and defined throughout the show, but it will always boil down to a "crazy love" between them.

While the general premise and core themes of The Ones Who Live are apparent, there's still plenty of mystery as to what will happen in the horror spinoff series. We do know that Gurira will help chart the course for Rick and Michonne this time around as she's writing for the series and is credited as a co-creator, working alongside executive producer and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Joining Gurira and Lincoln is another familiar face in Pollyanna McIntosh who returns as Jadis alongside Terry O’Quinn, Matt Jeffries, and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

'The Walking Dead's Future Is Still Packed With Spinoffs



So far, continuing The Walking Dead universe after the parent series ended has been a successful venture for AMC. Both the Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan-led (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus's solo outing - minus the late appearance from Carol (Melissa McBride) - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon both earned renewals for subsequent seasons and strong reviews and viewership. The Ones Who Live is a particularly important series to nail, considering it returns to the character that started it all and arguably the apocalypse's most capable survivor. At the very least, viewers will only have to wait until early next year to see if the star-crossed lovers are done justice in their standalone adventure.

The Walking Dead: Those Who Live arrives on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. Read our official guide here for everything you need to know as the date closes on the highly-anticipated series. Check out the teaser below, and stream The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC+ in the U.S.

