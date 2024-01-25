The Big Picture The new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live impresses with its scale and highlights the desperation of the lead characters.

The Ones Who Live is the third spin-off to emerge since the flagship series ended in 2022.

AMC's strategy of creating spin-offs has been successful in keeping fans connected to the franchise and providing fresh scenarios for beloved characters.

With just one month to go until the highly anticipated premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, AMC and AMC+ decided to release a new trailer for the limited series that follows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The series will cover the couple's desperate quest to find each other in a zombie-infested world. The problem is, as humanity and general common sense decay in the face of the apocalypse, the pair starts to question their own sanity and whether they even are the same people who started this journey.

Like the previous footage, the new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live impresses with the scale of the spin-off series — which perfectly illustrates the desperation of the two lead characters in not even knowing how to begin looking for each other. Hordes of zombies, death, and destruction are all around, and while Michonne finds and deals with a new group of survivors, Rick discovers a military organization whose intentions still seem blurry.

The new trailer also offers a longer look at new franchise cast member Terry O'Quinn (Lost). It's safe to say that his character Major General Beale has a lot riding on the operation he's running, and he promises to Rick that "everything will change." If that is good or bad news, it remains to be seen. But knowing The Walking Dead universe... chances are Rick may end up needing to be rescued by Michonne, or at least fighting his way out of a desperate situation like he's done a dozen times.

'The Walking Dead' Spin-Offs Are Thriving

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is already the third spin-off that has emerged since the flagship series ended in 2022. Fans of the zombie series have already been treated to The Walking Dead: Dead City following Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which follows the fan-favorite archer played by Norman Reedus. Both spin-offs have already been renewed for Season 2.

Greenlighting the slate of spin-offs was a masterwork by AMC, who never underestimated the popularity of The Walking Dead — the main series was a constant record-breaker for the network. Separating the fan-favorite characters and giving them their own series was a way to keep fans connected to the franchise while also putting all of them in fresh scenarios, and audiences have responded pretty well to all titles so far.

AMC and AMC+ premiere The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on February 25. You can watch the new trailer below: