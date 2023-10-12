The Big Picture Rick and Michonne will be reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, despite their presumed deaths and Rick's capture by CRM.

The new teaser clip shows a battered and bloodied Rick trying to escape from an unknown force, possibly zombies or CRM.

Michonne is portrayed as a badass warrior, shown demolishing zombies with her katana, stealing the spotlight from Rick as the real star of the series.

As The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon winds down on what has been an incredibly successful first season and the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead crawl closer and closer, audiences are more eager than ever for more information about the next The Walking Dead spin-off. Sure, we’ve loved seeing Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon back in action in France and have enjoyed the bizarre dynamic between Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City, but there’s one couple that will soon have the reunion of a lifetime. In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Grimes will be back together once again — no matter what it takes. With NYCC in full swing, AMC has released a brand-new trailer and batch of images, teasing more of what’s to come when the series crashes onto screens in 2024.

Though it doesn’t give too much away, the clip focuses mostly on a battered and bloodied Rick who has been “trying” to get away from an unannounced force. Could it be the business of killing zombies? Could it be from the zombies themselves? Or is it the most likely option of being captured by CRM? Who knows — but Rick wants Michonne to know that he did his darndest to break away from that life. Looking like an absolute goddess, the new look also features Gurira in her walker-killing gear, complete with several shots of her absolutely demolishing some of the undead with her katana. While Rick may be known as a famed zombie hunter, there’s no denying that the real star here is Michonne.

What we know so far about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is that it will center around the very hopeful reunion between long-lost lovers and married couple, Rick and Michonne Grimes. Although Rick was presumed dead after sacrificing himself in Season 9, he reappeared during the series finale, foreshadowing that his story was far from over. The final moments of the episode saw Michonne set out on horseback to find Rick who is now in CRM’s custody.

Who Else is in 'TWD: The Ones Who Live'?

Along with Lincoln and Gurira reprising their roles as the ill-fated lovers, the series also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl. The drop of new photos and the fresh teaser at NYCC also came with the reveal that a handful of other actors have been added to the call sheet. Included are Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Lost's Terry O’Quinn will play Beale and Matt Jeffries will appear as Nat.

As of right now, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is expected to arrive in February 2024. Check out the latest teaser below.