The Big Picture In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne face numerous challenges and hurdles on their journey to reunite, including a sea of walkers and the military.

The series focuses on the perseverance of love in the face of adversity and aims to answer long-standing questions about the world and Rick's whereabouts.

Gurira and Lincoln have creative control in the spinoff, serving as co-creators, writers, and executive producers.

In less than two months, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will share the screen again for the first time since The Walking Dead's final episode back in November 2022. Rick and Michonne are finally nearing their comeback, but it will be a long, perilous road to reuniting in each other's arms in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. A new first flook trailer from AMC shows the hurdles that lie ahead for the couple from an unfathomable number of walkers to the military. Nothing can keep the pair from trying to carve out a future together in the apocalypse, even if they're still unsure of who they really are themselves.

The new footage immediately makes clear how difficult a journey Michonne will face to going North and finding her husband as she looks out on a sea of walkers. As she starts to lose hope, she finds little bits of encouragement from the new survivors she meets along the way and goes right back to being the badass fans all know. On the flip side, Rick has the look of a man weathered by his time in the apocalypse and the CRM sees him as having a death wish. All he really wants is a choice though - to take care of his daughter, to be with Michonne, and to live. He seems to be getting along with the members of the CRM for now, but with their vast military might and their warpath through other settlements, things are sure to get messy as the series runs on.

Despite the horrors that await and the generally bleak nature of The Walking Dead's world, The Ones Who Live seems to have a hopeful edge to it as it specifically focuses on the perseverance of love through all odds. The series looks to answer some long hanging questions about this world, including where Rick was whisked away to after his brief return for the mothership show's finale. Most of all, it looks to finally bookend Rick and Michonne's relationship which became a bright spot after the two struck up an unlikely and unbreakable bond. There's still a lot that AMC is keeping under wraps about the plot ahead of the series premiere, but it's clear that the two leads will be put through the wringer before they get their tearful reunion.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Control Their Fate in 'The Ones Who Live'

Gurira and Lincoln will quite literally get to write the final chapter of their Walking Dead story. Although Scott M. Gimple will be back as executive producer and showrunner for the spinoff, Gurira is credited as a co-creator and writer on The Ones Who Live with Lincoln also serving as executive producer. They'll be joined by a cast of newcomers and returning veterans of the franchise, including Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn and Matt Jeffries. After the overwhelming success of the first seasons of both The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon, AMC no doubt has high hopes that bringing back their fan-favorite couple will be another huge hit with viewers that pays off 11 seasons of build-up in the original series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. Read our guide here for everything we know about the highly-anticipated spinoff ahead of its arrival. Check out the trailer above.