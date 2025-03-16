The Walking Dead (TWD) aired for 12 years, 11 seasons, and a total of 177 episodes. It’s no surprise, then, that while some episodes remain engrained in our brains because they contained pivotal moments or intense action, others aren’t as memorable. But this doesn’t mean they weren’t good. In fact, some of the quieter, more subdued episodes of the post-apocalyptic series are its best, for varying reasons.

These are the underrated TWD episodes that shouldn’t be overlooked. They drove the story forward. They played a crucial role in a major or even minor character arc. For some, they represented a reprieve that was needed after several intense moments, perhaps even harrowing character deaths, on the show.