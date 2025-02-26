How exactly do you keep the dead, dead for good? If The Walking Dead universe has taught us anything, it's that such a feat is nearly impossible. Interestingly, the franchise itself seems to be embracing that very idea in a literal sense. With no signs of slowing, The Walking Dead is aiming to outlive us all, with creator, Scott Gimple tirelessly driving the infinity train. Gimple is dead set on ensuring fans never run out of TWD content, earlier expressing his wish to have the zombie franchise run indefinitely. While that ambition might sound as daunting as taking on a horde of walkers, the creator has begun putting his money where his mouth is, recently revealing that an exciting new project is already in the works.

Gimple's vision for expanding the TWD universe involves the introduction of other characters within new settings beyond the American border. The franchise has already tested the waters with Daryl Dixon, a spin-off that initially had fans apprehensive about the idea of taking the beloved character on a journey across the pond. However, once the show premiered, it quickly proved its potential, and with a third season now in production, its success may be shaping the franchise’s future. Looking ahead, Gimple envisions the TWD universe venturing into even more international territories beyond just Europe, into Asia and Africa. Recently, at the Multicon LA Wildfire Benefit, he fielded questions from the press about the franchise’s expansion, telling ScreenRant that plans are already in motion for an exciting, yet-to-be-titled spin-off:

"There's one that we're working on that I'm very, very excited to see that we've never been before. But I'd aIso love to see it in Tokyo, I would love to see it in Africa, and I would love to see it in Iceland. I know that's a weird one, but we want to spam the globe because there's stories all over the globe."

More 'The Walking Dead' Characters Will Be Called Up To The Spotlight