After over a decade of bloodshed, walkers, alliances and enemies, the highly-successful AMC series The Walking Dead will be coming to an end later this year. Well, sort of. The post-apocalyptic series about sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who wakes up from a coma only to find out that the world has been overrun by zombies (known as “walkers'' on the show) has greatly evolved since its inception in 2010. Some characters we loved either died too soon or left the series and conversely, some enemies we couldn't wait to shake overstayed their welcome. We watched characters fall in and out of love, question their purpose in the new world, and try their darnedest to stay alive.

The horror series, which is based on Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels of the same name, continues to grow its enormous fan base, and has since spawned several spin-off projects that are in various stages of development. The first side stories began in 2011 with the web series Torn Apart, which told the tale of Hannah, the creepy bicycle-walker hybrid Rick killed in the pilot. Then in anticipation of Season 3 of the flagship series came Cold Storage, which featured the story of a desperate man trying to find his sister, then The Oath, which explored the people behind the iconic “Don’t Open, Dead Inside” warning, and 2017’s Red Machete gave us the origins of, well, Rick’s red machete that Gareth came to know all too well. Heck, there’s even an aftershow fittingly titled Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick that dives deep into each episode with cast, creators, and surprise guests.

It seems like each day we inch closer to that series finale, AMC announces another spin-off project, making our inevitable “goodbyes” seem more like “see you laters.” So cover yourself in some walker guts. It’s time to dive into the ever-expanding world of The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead (2015 - Present)

The first real taste we got of a spin-off came back in 2015 with Fear the Walking Dead. Instead of taking place in Atlanta, Georgia in the middle of the madness, the first three seasons take place in Los Angeles, California, and starts pre-apocalypse. With dramatic irony on full display, the audience is able to watch a blissfully unaware family deal with the struggles that come with being human, not killing dead ones. The series is led by high school counselor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), who lives with her fiancé Travis (Cliff Curtis) and is busy raising her daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and drug-addicted son Nick (Frank Dillane). Their normal life, as the title suggests, is consumed by fear once more and more people around them succumb to this mysterious plague.

Season 4 turns the tables a bit. The surviving members of the original cast, as well as any stragglers they picked up along the way, meet Morgan Jones (Lennie James), a man that Rick Grimes and fans of The Walking Dead have a complicated relationship with. He brings his expertise and checkered past to his new group, for better or for worse. Another familiar, albeit severely burned, face joins the cast in Season 5. Negan’s former right-hand man Dwight (Austin Amelio) makes his way to the group once he’s kicked to the curb by Rick in The Walking Dead. And if that’s not enough, the spin-off has three web-based spin-offs of its own in Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, and The Althea Tapes.

Fear the Walking Dead, which also stars Jenna Elfman, Colman Domingo, and Mo Collins, was recently renewed for a Season 8.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020 - 2021)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a bit easier (or at least quicker) to digest. Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, this two-season limited event takes place in Nebraska 10 years into the apocalypse and follows the first generation to come-of-age in this new, complicated, and terrifying world. Blood, guts, and walkers is all they know, and quite possibly, all they will ever know. The core four teenagers the show focuses on are the science-oriented Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale), her daring sister Hope (Alexa Mansour), the morally ambiguous and dangerous Silas Plaskett (Hal Cumpston), and inquisitive 15-year-old Elton Ortiz (Nicolas Cantu).

If you’re also still wondering where The Walking Dead’s Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) whisked Rick off to in that helicopter in Season 9, Episode 5 titled, “What Comes After,” then Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond might have some answers. Jadis had been in contact with a group known as the Civic Republic at the time of the bridge explosion that nearly took out our favorite sheriff. (In fact, it was their helicopter that rescued Rick.) In Season 2 of World Beyond, we learn that Jadis is now part of their team that’s trying to rebuild for the future. Could Rick be somewhere nearby, and perhaps one of the first survivors to try their new serum?

Tales of the Walking Dead (Summer 2022)

Created by Channing Powell, who has experience working on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the upcoming series Tales of the Walking Dead will consist of six standalone episodes that focus on a different group of both old and new characters in the original world of The Walking Dead. This anthology series features the most impressive cast in the franchise to date, including Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, and Anthony Edwards.

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere in the summer of 2022.

Untitled Rick Grimes Trilogy (Pre-Production)

It’s almost time to reunite with good ‘ol Grimes. Fans were utterly devastated when they heard that Andrew Lincoln, who played lead character Rick Grimes for 9 seasons of the show, would be leaving the series. In typical Rick fashion, his final episode featured him risking his life for the ones he loved. Thankfully, Rick somehow survived the bridge explosion, and was rescued by Jadis’ helicopter and flown to an unknown location. Though that was the last time we saw the sheriff on television, we’re inching closer to seeing him on the big screen. That’s right, Andrew Lincoln signed a three-picture deal to star in the first The Walking Dead movies, which will be shown exclusively in theaters and will focus on Rick’s whereabouts following that bonanza bridge moment. Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Jadis are also expected to appear in the films, which will apparently greatly stray from the source material.

The first of the trilogy is in pre-production.

Isle of the Dead (TBD in 2023)

Maggie and Negan take Manhattan? The latest spin-off of The Walking Dead universe to be announced is Isle of the Dead, which will star the unlikeliest duo Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a six-episode series. Fans of the original series are well aware that Negan and Maggie didn’t get off on the right foot (er, bat), since Negan brutally battered Maggie’s husband Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) to death with Lucille, Negan’s barbed-wire laced baseball bat.

Since that bloody moment, Maggie rightfully hated Negan’s guts. But as the series progresses, viewers have witnessed a sort of role-reversal with the two survivors. Negan slowly evolved into a more mellow and level-headed individual while Maggie, scarred from her past and concerned for her future, has taken on a more merciless persona. The final season of The Walking Dead has planted the seeds for a fruitful story of the two frenemies, with them both realizing they have more in common than they’d like to admit. Exactly how they make their way to the Big Apple, however, remains a mystery.

Isle of the Dead is slated to be released in 2023.

Untitled Carol and Daryl Spin-Off (TBD in 2023)

It’s been clear from the very beginning that Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) had something special. Whether they’re consoling each other over the loss of loved ones or hurling acorns into a rusty tin can, these two might just be the show’s best pairing. Fortunately in 2020, it was announced that Daryl and Carol would indeed be helming their own series. Much about the series remains uncertain. Will the walkers still be raging? Are any other established cast members going to sign on? Will Daryl get a haircut?

The Carol and Daryl series was created by Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple, two creatives who have had their feet firmly planted in The Walking Dead world for several years. Kang told Entertainment Weekly back in 2020, “[Carol and Daryl] are just in a different stage of their lives, and it's more of a road show, which I think will be really fun.” The two walker-warriors occasionally flirt with the idea of running off together. That same article highlights a specific exchange that the two had in the Season 10 premiere, with Daryl telling Carol about his perfect-world scenario.“No more fighting. Just get on the bike and go. See who’s left,” with Carol adding, “Sounds good to me.” The untitled series is expected to premiere in 2023.

The final episodes of The Walking Dead air Sundays on AMC.

