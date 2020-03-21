AMC Delays ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Date

Sorry, Walking Dead fans, looks like you’re gonna have to wait a little longer to head back to the post-apocalyptic land of deadly zombies and even deadlier humans one Season 10 wraps up. AMC announced on the official Walking Dead Twitter account that the premiere of the upcoming spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been delayed indefinitely.

The series was originally scheduled to premiere on April 12, and while no new date has been set, the new key says World Beyond will arrive “later this year”. According to Deadline, the first season of the series had already finished filming, but post-production was still underway on the last few episodes, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 response. Additionally, the report notes that the push may be related to companies pushing their ad spending to later in the year, which would have a major impact on an ad-supported network like AMC.

See the announcement below:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow us on @TWDWorldBeyond for updates. pic.twitter.com/3HCHHOIkyE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 20, 2020

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the third series in the expanding Walking Dead universe, which also has a Rick Grimes solo movie in the works, in addition to tie-in books among other franchise-building plans. The first trailer for the series dropped last October and promised a more YA-centric take on the world of Walking Dead, with series creator and (and current Walking Dead franchise head) Scott M. Gimple later describing it as a “coming-of-age” quest of sorts.

The series stars Aliyah Royale, Nicolas Cantu, Annet Mahendru, Nico Tortorella, and Alexa Mansour as the next generation of survivors, who have had something of a “sheltered” and safe existence in the zombie apocalypse and find themselves venturing out into the thick of it for the first time. That makes them a new type of character in the Walking Dead world — one that’s not unlike the audience going along on the journey with them.

Gimple previously explained,

“[These teenagers] know how horrible the world is out there and they’ve all had trauma, to some extent, because of that knowledge and the things that have happened to the world. But they’re not hardened survivors. They are like characters who have been watching the show for years. Now they’re stepping into that world.”

We’re gonna have to wait a bit longer to see how it goes when they finally step into the world (and how the timeline will tie into the original series), but for now, viewers can look forward to two more episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10.

Here is the official synopsis for The Walking Dead: World Beyond: