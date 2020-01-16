‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Gets a Release Date; Spinoff Will Only Last Two Seasons
AMC has set a release date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, but don’t go getting too attached. The spinoff series will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 10 PM after The Walking Dead season 10 finale, with subsequent episodes airing at 9 PM. The network confirmed that World Beyond will only run for a planned two seasons, a format AMC is reportedly going to play around with on all new series going forward.
Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, World Beyond will follow the first generation of survivors born into the zombie apocalypse, who only know a life where people are trying to eat them, kill them with baseball bats, or kill them with baseball bats so they can eat them. The show will specifically follow a sibling duo played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line). Emmy-winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandini) will play Elizabeth, the leader of a mysterious organization known as CRM, which recently helicoptered Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) into the sky and off The Walking Dead for good. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts helmed the series’ pilot episode.
For a closer look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond, check out the first trailer below, and here is Gimple confirming the show will crossover with the original series.
Here is the official synopsis for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:
The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.
