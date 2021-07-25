AMC recently announced the premiere date of the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond by dropping a first-look Season 2 trailer on the official The Walking Dead YouTube channel. The show premiered in October of 2020 with a cast full of fresh, new faces from the acting world. World Beyond is the second spiritual successor to the original The Walking Dead series. The first and largely successful spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, has been around for seven seasons and is still going strong.

The video is just under two and a half minutes and features a seemingly pivotal scene between three of the show's main characters. It starts out hinting at a car crash with the sound of squealing brakes and footage of a large vehicle swerving off the road before quickly fading to black. A beat later, it fades back into footage of zombies blissfully munching on the bodies of those which did not survive the accident. Two men can be seen running away through a field towards a tree line, but one of them gets shot in the back and falls to the ground. His companion keeps running and successfully evades his pursuers.

Will (Jelani Alladin), the man who got away, is next seen having a serious talk with his compatriots Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Iris (Aliyah Royale). He tells them a tale about discovering a secret which has now put his life in danger. Although the situation is meant to seem dire, the uncomfortably muted acting deflates the emotional gravity of the scene - which may or may not have something to do with why the show is ending after only two seasons.

The final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres October 3 on AMC. You can check out the Season 2 first-look below.

