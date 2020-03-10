‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Teaser, Images, and Posters Reveal the YA Version of the Franchise

AMC has released a new teaser video, images, and a new poster for the upcoming limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Initially announced as the second spinoff series from the wildly popular The Walking Dead TV show, World Beyond was subsequently revealed to be a two-season limited series event. Meaning fans can rest assured they’re not signing up for a lengthy, meandering slog (ahem ahem).

Co-created by The Walking Dead franchise overseer Scott M. Gimple and World Beyond showrunner Matt Negrete, this new series is a younger-skewing take on the post-apocalyptic world as it follows the first generation raised in the zombie-infested wasteland. That means a much younger cast than The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead, and an entirely different point of view as this is the only world they’ve ever known.

That’s a pretty smart twist on this long-running franchise, and the official synopsis also teases new mythology to be gleaned from World Beyond. There’s also moral ambiguity, as the synopsis says some of these characters will become heroes and some will become villains. Could World Beyond end up being a precursor to a different spinoff down the line that follows one or some of these characters as adults? Perhaps! Another added bit of intrigue is the fact that Kong: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the pilot episode, setting the tone for a new visual style for the Walking Dead franchise.

All can be previewed in the World Beyond teaser trailer, images, and poster below. The series premieres on AMC on Sunday, April 12th at 10pm ET and stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.