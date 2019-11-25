First Trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Reveals the Third ‘TWD’ Series on AMC

0

AMC has unveiled a full look at the third TV series iteration of The Walking Dead, which is officially titled The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The franchise began in 2010 as an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name, and after a revolving door of showrunners and a couple of creative shifts, the series settled into its technically successful groove with Scott M. Gimple at the helm. Then in 2015, the first TWD spinoff launched, Fear the Walking Dead. The conceit of this series was that it took place at an earlier point in the “world gets taken over by zombies” timeline than TWD, but it had its own creative problems and as of its most recent fifth season, has dispatched with almost the entire cast with which it started.

Which brings us to World Beyond. This show actually looks pretty neat, and in concept at least is a smart idea. The spinoff is younger-skewing, as it focuses on the generation of kids who were born into the post-zombie world. The world of The Walking Dead is the only world they’ve ever known, and they thus have a different point of view on the goings-on of this wild, wild post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The series was created by Gimple and Matt Negrete, the latter of whom serves as showrunner, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) directed the pilot and set the visual tone of the series, which is in production in Richmond, Virginia as opposed to Atlanta, Georgia where TWD is shot. That’s the aspect of this trailer I like most—it looks different than the other Walking Dead shows. It’s brighter and more hopeful, which no doubt reflects the outlooks of its protagonists.

But there are also antagonists. Julia Ormond fills the series regular role of Elizabeth, “the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.” The main cast also includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella, with Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit, and Ted Sutherland appearing in guest or recurring roles in the first season.

Check out the first trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The new series debuts on AMC in Spring 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Walking Dead: World Beyond: