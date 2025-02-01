H.G. Wells' "The War of the Worlds" has, since it was first released in the pages of Pearson's Magazine and Cosmopolitan in 1897 as a serial, and the following year as a novel, been among the works of literature most frequently adapted for media. While the most memorable adaptations are Orson Welles' infamous 1938 broadcast on CBS Radio and Steven Spielberg's take with 2005's War of the Worlds, there have been countless direct adaptations, as well as works that share its DNA, like Independence Day, and parodies, like "The Day the Earth Looked Stupid" story in The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XVII."

But it's rare for an adaptation to truly do something different with The War of the Worlds, a unique twist that hasn't been represented often, or at all, in other adaptations. 2019's three-part BBC TV miniseries The War of the Worlds is one of those rarities, a dark take that brings the tale to a different age and introduces a different voice. A female one.

A Strong Female Voice in a World on the Edge of WWI Separates BBC's 'The War of the Worlds' From Its Kin

BBC's 2019 The War of the Worlds is, surprisingly, the first British TV adaptation of British author H.G. Wells' iconic work and the first to be set in London during the Edwardian era. The setting of London and the surrounding area is true to the book, but the interesting twist of using the Edwardian era as the time period, a bump forward from the novel's Victorian era, adds an element to the adaptation that hasn't been utilized before, with director Craig Viveiros musing (per Variety) that even though it has been adapted for the screen before, "it's always had a contemporary (and American) setting." This iteration of The War of the Worlds, as writer Peter Harness says, takes place when Britain "was at the height of its imperial powers, and at the height of its self-confidence and even arrogance." It's a mighty power, soon to be challenged by WWI, being shattered by a mightier power, an indictment of Britain's imperialist past.

But the inclusion of a strong female character truly separates the BBC version from its kin. That character is Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson), who is entering a new stage of her life with George (Rafe Spall) when the Martians arrive, and her inclusion as a main character is decidedly purposeful, with Harness explaining it was a clear choice from the beginning. It seemed the "natural way of doing things," and long overdue, so much so that Amy is a fully realized lead who he's built essentially from scratch. Amy is stronger, and far more practical, than George, which is more often than not how women truly react to challenges of any kind, let alone extraterrestrial ones.

'The War of the Worlds' Amy is a Presence Rarely Seen in Adaptations