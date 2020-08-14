‘The War with Grandpa’ Trailer Is Not ‘The Deer Hunter’ Reunion We Expected

101 Studios has released the trailer for The War with Grandpa. The family comedy stars Robert De Niro as Ed, a grandfather who moves in with his family, which forces his grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley) to give up his bedroom and move into the attic. Peter, not being the magnanimous sort, decides to fight back against his relative to reclaim his bedroom.

It’s always a little bizarre to see Robert De Niro in movies like this because we’ve all just come to expect that he now largely makes movies for the paycheck. His legacy is secure (no one’s going to mention this movie in his obit), movies like The Irishman tell us he can still act when he wants to, and so we just get this kind of innocuous family comedy which oddly reteams De Niro with his The Deer Hunter co-star Christopher Walken. I guess we should be grateful that this trailer only features a Godfather joke rather than a Deer Hunter joke.

Check out the trailer below. The film opens in theaters on October 9th (do not risk your health to go to a movie theater), and also stars Uma Thurman, Laura Marano, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, and Jane Seymour.

Here’s the official synopsis for The War with Grandpa: