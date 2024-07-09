The Big Picture Naomie Harris stars in the psychological thriller The Wasp, alongside Natalie Dormer and Dominic Allburn.

Directed by Guillem Morales and written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, the film explores themes of revenge, deception, and brutality.

The Wasp is set for release on August 30, from Shout! Studios.

Naomie Harris’s (No Time to Die) head is buzzing with revenge in Collider’s exclusive trailer for Shout! Studios’ The Wasp. But exactly who she’ll be enacting that revenge on becomes less and less clear throughout the sneak peek. Joining her in the psychological thriller will be Game of Thrones alum, Natalie Dormer, and The Model’s Dominic Allburn, with filmmaker, Guillem Morales (Julia’s Eyes) standing at the helm and directing from a script penned by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm. A tale of lifelong bonds, deception, brutality, and vengeance all lie ahead for viewers in this exclusive first look.

Heather (Harris) is desperate at the top of the trailer for The Wasp. She’s found herself in a broken relationship, aware that her abusive partner, Simon (Allburn), is cheating on her with multiple women and that he’s probably abusing them too. Reaching out to one of her childhood friends for support, Heather asks Carla (Dormer) if she would be willing and able to assist in permanently disposing of Simon, paying him back for all the hurt and pain that he’s caused. A flashback to their younger years reveals that Carla once put a wounded creature out of its misery, which is what led Heather to enlist her help. But, as the teaser continues to weave its web, we learn that things may not be what they seem and that Simon might not be the only person who needs to watch their back.

The Wasp is the latest title to come from Shout! Studios which has been busy this year providing audiences with a wide array of content. So far, the company has dropped the star-studded comedy, Drugstore June, led by Esther Povitsky and Bobby Lee, as well as Derek Pike’s horror flick, Model House, and The Dead Don’t Hurt, a Western that was directed, written, scored, and co-starred Viggo Mortensen.

Where You’ve Seen the Leading Ladies of ‘The Wasp’

Earning BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations for her work in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, Harris is a familiar face from such titles as 28 Days Later and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as well as the James Bond flicks Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. Meanwhile, The Wasp won’t be the first time that Dormer has played a strong and fierce character, as the Game of Thrones fandom will forever associate her with her role as Margaery Tyrell. The actress has also stood strong in productions, including the final two titles in The Hunger Games franchise, and made TV appearances in Elementary, The Forest, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Check out Collider’s exclusive first look at The Wasp trailer above and see it in cinemas on August 30.