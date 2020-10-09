‘The Watch’ First Trailer Reveals a Raucous Fantasy-Comedy Take on Terry Pratchett

If you’re a fan of Terry Pratchett‘s long-running, multi-stranded, and wholly silly Discworld series of novels, you’re either about to get incredibly excited or incredibly disappointed. BBC America just released its first trailer for The Watch, the upcoming fantasy-comedy TV series based on Pratchett’s work. And it all looks like it’s taking some big ol’ swings.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, provided by BBC America:

The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by the characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous “Discworld” novels, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes, the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin, the naïve but heroic Carrot, the mysterious Angua and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery, together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death.

For someone unfamiliar with Pratchett’s novels (like me!), this may look like a funny, wild, unique enough take on genre-based comedy. Richard Dormer seems to be having a ton of fun as lead character Sam Vimes, a sort of Jack Sparrow on meth who literally meets Death (Wendell Pierce) in the first clip. Lara Rossi plays Lady Sybill in the second clip, demonstrating the show’s knack for absurd gags that plow through logic (i.e. raise your hands even though your hands are tied to a block). And the third clip shows off both the show’s surreal flights of fancy and its fun-looking ensemble cast, including standout performer Jo Eaton-Kent.

If you’re a die-hard Pratchett-head… well, either “You’re welcome” or “I’m sorry,” depending on how you feel.

Check out the first trailer, clips, and official synopsis for The Watch below. The series comes to BBC America on January 3, 2021. And for more from iconic British authors, here’s Alan Moore‘s bonkers-looking trailer for the film The Show.