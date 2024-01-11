The Big Picture Uatu, the Watcher, is a fifth-dimensional being who observes the Multiverse and narrates events like an interstellar Rod Serling.

Uatu first appeared in 1963 and is from a race of advanced beings called the Watchers.

Uatu has violated his oath to protect the timelines multiple times, including helping The Fantastic Four stop Galactus from reaching Earth.

Through two seasons of Marvel's What If...?, the one constant has been Uatu, the Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. Through the show, we learn that the Watcher is a fifth dimensional being, one of many, situated in the Nexus of All Realities from where he observes the Multiverse, narrating what he sees for the viewer like an interstellar, Rod Serling. He lives by an oath that stops him from interfering with those events, but has violated that oath in order to protect the timelines, such as when Ultron (Ross Marquand), having the Infinity Stones in his possession, looked to stretch his devastation across the Multiverse. While we wait for the Watcher to return in Season 3, what better time than now to look at the Watcher's history in the pages of Marvel Comics.

The Watcher First Appeared in Marvel Comics in 1963

Uatu, the Watcher, first appeared in the pages of Fantastic Four #13, in April 1963, although his name wouldn't be revealed until July 1975, in the pages of the Captain Marvel comics. Uatu is from a race that is among the oldest, and most advanced, in the galaxy. They sought to use their intellect to aid races throughout the universe, but when the people of the planet Prosilicus destroyed themselves in a nuclear war, using nuclear technology that they had shared, they vowed never to meddle in the affairs of others again. Instead, they committed to observing and recording events throughout the cosmos, becoming the Watchers.

Uatu was assigned to watch over Earth, and he made his home in the Blue Area of the Moon. Unlike his What If...? counterpart, Uatu was quick to bend, or outright disregard, his oath to assist those under his watch. When The Fantastic Four discovered his home, he revealed himself for the first time, telling them he would move to a more remote area to observe. However, he continued to assist The Fantastic Four often, and in the pages of Fantastic Four #48 he warned them that Galactus was on his way, having already sent the Silver Surfer ahead. Uatu actively participated in trying to stop Galactus from reaching Earth. He tried to convince Galactus to spare Earth, but when that failed, he boosted the Human Torch's powers and led him to the Worldship of Galactus to bring back the Ultimate Nullifier - the only weapon that Galactus feared. Having successfully retrieved it, Galactus surrendered and left.

Utau Is Relieved of His Duty in Marvel Comics

Uatu would go too far at one point, by allying himself with the Lunatic Legion and physically opposing Captain Mar-Vell. As a result of his persistent disregard for their mission (to that, the Dreaming Celestial, Tiamut, pegged Uatu breaking his pact 337 times in the 2008 Eternals' 7th issue), the Watchers place Uatu on trial. Despite being found guilty, Uatu is released on his own recognizance. Uatu is, however, removed from his duty as Watcher of the Earth. However, his attachment to the planet and its inhabitants keeps him from straying too far from it, becoming an "unofficial" Watcher of sorts, but he's later reinstated.

After his reinstatement, Uatu stuck to observing, fearing that if he were to do anything more, he might be removed from Earth outright. But he'd remain a symbol of important moments as he'd still show up to observe several Marvel Comics events. In the "Civil War" storyline, Uatu visits the heroes prior to the vote on the Superhuman Registration Act. The Watcher was on hand to observe the final battle in New York City between the combined forces of Marvel's superheroes and villains against the Skrull invaders in the "Secret Invasion" event. Uatu followed the Hood as he searched for the Infinity Gems, watched as Hood and Professor X battled mind-to-mind, and returned during "Avengers vs X-Men" to talk about how the dragon Shou-Lao took on the Phoenix Force. In one of his lighter involvements, Uatu appears in Wisconsin in 2005's GLX-Mas Special to confirm that Thanos, the actual, real Thanos, had been defeated by Squirrel Girl and her sidekick, Monkey Joe (let that one sink in).

The Watcher Dies in Marvel Comics, Only to Rise Again

2014's "Original Sin" story is a significant moment for Uatu. Firstly, it's revealed that Uatu's father was the Watcher who gave the Prosilicans nuclear technology, and we know how badly that turned out. Uatu's observation of parallel universes, then, is to see if there is any universe in which his father's gift worked out as intended, to help. To begin the story, Uatu has been murdered, and his eyes gouged out. The Avengers search for his killer, only to find that the giant gamma-irradiated bullets that killed Uatu also killed several varying beasts throughout space and other dimensions. Things get weird as Nick Fury enters the picture. He reveals that for decades, he has been on a secret solo mission to take out any threats to the Earth, be they alien, subterranean, or extradimensional. In a flashback, Uatu comes to observe Fury as the Infinity Formula in his body is failing. Uatu is missing an eye, thanks to the combined efforts of the Orb, Dr. Midas, and the Exterminatrix. Uatu refuses to reveal his attackers, or the location of his missing eye, to Fury. As a result, Fury kills him, taking his other eye, as what the Watchers see is "recorded" in their eyes. After using the stolen eye's power, he inherits Uatu's power and position as he's chained and forced to watch over the Earth as "The Unseen."

Following "Empyre", the Unseen is overcome with energy from the Cotati's weapons, and Uatu is revived. Uatu catches up with how Fury became Unseen and the good that he did. He frees Unseen from his chains, allowing Fury to once again be whole. Uatu, aware of an incoming war that places the universe in danger, asks for Fury's help, which Fury obliges. That war takes place in the "Reckoning War" event. Uatu pleads with the other Watchers to help, but they refuse. Uatu's father then forces Uatu to watch his own "What If...?" scenario, "What if Uatu Had Never Interfered?" Uatu sees what would have come of the world had he never tried to interfere with Galactus coming to Earth. In the vision, The Fantastic Four are riddled with injury in their battle against Galactus: Sue is blinded, Johnny gets burned, Ben is beaten down, and Reed is suffering from exposure to the alien energies in Galactus's ship. However, Reed analyzes that energy and devises a weapon, one that kills Galactus and frees the Silver Surfer from his grasp. As a bonus, Reed adapts the energy into a powerful new source of energy for Earth. Uatu realizes that his interference prevented that from happening. Only that's not the end, as Uatu's father forces him to watch what could have been for the rest of his existence.

Fortunately, Fury frees Uatu and shows him that the vision wasn't entirely accurate, as Reed's energy generator would end up erasing the entire universe, confirming to Uatu that by interfering, he prevented a worse fate from occurring. So far, Marvel's What If...? hasn't explored too much of Uatu's backstory, keeping his presence relatively simplistic, but like his comic book counterpart, Uatu's interference has played a pivotal role in keeping the multiverse intact.

