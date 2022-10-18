Ryan Murphy has continued to find success in the thriller genre as he once again has reached the #1 spot on Netflix's charts with his latest series, The Watcher. Since its debut last Thursday, October 14, the real-estate thriller has amassed a staggering 125.01 million hours viewed on the English TV List.

The thriller series is based on a true story from 2014 and stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as Nora and Dean Brannock, a couple that moves into the house of their dreams in New Jersey. This dream takes a sinister turn when they start to receive strange letters in the mail, with details that make it clear that whoever is sending these messages is watching them from afar. As the letters continue to arrive, a growing paranoia envelops the family as they don't know who they can trust, turning their life into a living hell.

Murphy co-created the series alongside Ian Brennan, with Murphy serving as a director, writer, and producer on the project. Joining the cast alongside Watts and Cannavale are Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm. The 7-episode series was in the Top 10 in 90 countries and took the #1 spot in 20 countries.

Image via Netflix

This is the second time that Murphy has found himself at the top of a new series debut in the last four weeks, with the writer-director having served as a writer and producer on DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series about the infamous serial killer debuted on September 21 and went on to Netflix’s biggest series debut on record. The 10-episode limited series starring Evan Peters amassed 196.2M hours in its first five days. During this last week since the debut of The Watcher, DAHMER also pulled in an additional 122.78 million hours viewed, bringing the total accumulated view time to 824.15 million total hours viewed on the Most Popular List. Over on the English Films List, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, based on the novel by Stephen King and produced by Murphy, had 20.08 million hours viewed.

You can currently stream all three of Murphy's new projects of The Watcher, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone on Netflix. You can see the trailer for The Watcher as well as read its official synopsis down below.