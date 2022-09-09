Today, Netflix decided to invite us to a tour of a house that’s certainly going to be in our minds once their upcoming limited series The Watcher premieres. Based on a true story, the show centers around a married couple that buys a dream house in Westfield, New Jersey, but soon discovers they made a horrible decision when neighbors start pestering them. That's not the worst part, though: They also receive letters from a person who says they’re watching the couple’s every move.

The clip features Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) as real estate agent Karen Calhoun, who takes us on a tour of the house, MTV Cribs style. With a hint of comedy, the clip just lets Coolidge be herself with her signature humor while she plays up all the house’s features. However, occasionally a sinister (and funny) remark pops up, like the moment when she realizes you could fit a whole person inside the kitchen's dumbwaiter.

Netflix is going all out in making Karen Calhoun transcend the series: The streamer even created a Zillow listing page for the house, in which you can check it out in amazing detail. In the listing, Karen writes that the house was built in 1921 and “renovated to perfection”. Like any good real estate agent, Karen also manages to manipulate the truth and say that “the neighbors are truly lovely” and that “they’ll keep an eye out for you.” You can even check out Karen's real estate ad down below.

The Watcher is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, both of whom worked together on the hit musical series Glee, and recently on Netflix titles The Politician and Hollywood. The duo based the limited series on a shocking real story that happened at 657 Boulevard. The couple who bought the real-life house got some creepy letters from a neighbor that commented on everything they did, gave their “approval”, and wrote things like “the house won’t be happy with this decision”. All letters got delivered with no return address.

Aside from Coolidge, the star-studded cast of The Watcher also features Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for The Watcher.

You watch the house tour video below:

Check out the official synopsis here: