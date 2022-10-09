Fans of Ryan Murphy and his distinctive approach to horror are in for a treat! The creator of such iconic works as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story is back with another over-the-top tale. This one revolves around the terrifying and high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Based loosely on a true and unsolved case, it is unclear if the series will suggest natural or supernatural explanations for the terror at 657 Boulevard, but either way, we can’t wait to see it. Here's everything you need to know about The Watcher, coming soon to Netflix. But first, here's the plot synopsis:

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Watch The Watcher Trailer

A trailer in the style of a real estate advertisement was uploaded to Netflix on September 9, 2022. It features Jennifer Coolidge’s Karen Calhoun walking prospective buyers through 657 Boulevard. A fake Zillow listing was also created for the house. The first official trailer was released shortly afterward, on September 24. You can check out the clip in the player below to get a better idea of the tone and style of The Watcher:

When and Where Can You Watch The Watcher?

The Watcher is a Netflix limited series, so the streaming giant will be the place to watch it. All seven episodes will be available to watch on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The series has a rating of MA though, so it might not be a show to watch with the family.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of The Watcher?

Ryan Murphy is serving as co-creator and one of the executive producers of The Watcher. The other creator, Ian Brennan, has worked with Murphy on multiple other projects including Glee, Ratched, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On the acting side, this project has attracted fantastic talent as well. The role of Maria Broaddus is being played by Naomi Watts, who is far from a stranger to the horror genre, having played the lead in The Ring, Funny Games, and the new remake of Goodnight Mommy. Playing Derek Broaddus is Bobby Cannavale. Cannavale’s long list of roles includes Joe DiMaggio in the recent Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, Irving in Mr. Robot, and Tony in Nine Perfect Strangers.

Recent Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge is also part of the cast, playing realtor Karen Calhoun. Coolidge won an Emmy for her role in The White Lotus, and while that may have been her first project to result in major awards, it was far from her first memorable role. Coolidge is an iconic actress with a devoted fan following and a long list of brilliant roles. Known largely for comedic roles, including in many of Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, Coolidge may be most recognizable to many as “Stiffler’s mom” from the American Pie franchise or as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle from Legally Blonde.

Pearl, one of the Broaddus family’s neighbors, is played by Mia Farrow. Farrow is perhaps best known as the lead in the classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. More recently she was in Be Kind Rewind and is also known for her charity work and activism. Esteemed character actress Margo Martindale is also in The Watcher, playing Mo, another one of the Broaddus’s neighbors. Martindale’s work includes parts in The Hours, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Justified, and voicing a fictionalized version of herself in BoJack Horseman. Other cast members include Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

What Is the True Story Behind The Watcher?

The Watcher is based on a 2018 article in The Cut by Reeves Wiedeman. The article tells the chilling true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus and their young family’s dream home that quickly turned into a nightmare. In 2014 the Broaddus family bought a beautiful suburban house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield New Jersey. Even before they could move in though, they started receiving strange and threatening notes. Notes that referred to the Broaddus’s children as “young blood” and that note that if the children play in the basement then no one will be able to hear them scream. The notes were signed “the Watcher” and the writer claimed to be the latest in a long line of people who had watched the house and its occupants.

It wasn’t long before the local police and the whole neighborhood were involved. The Broaddus family lived in fear, wondering who was watching them and their children and viewing all their new neighbors with suspicion. While the police thought it was likely that a neighbor was behind the letters, there was little they could do without hard proof. The letters became stranger and stranger with the writer accusing the Broaddus family of casting a spell on the house and begging them to let their children spend the night in the house. The actual identity of “The Watcher” remains a mystery and Derek and Maria Broaddus eventually opted to rent out the house instead of living in it themselves (their attempts to sell the house were unsuccessful). While the article ends without a definitive explanation, it isn’t difficult to see why Ryan Murphy was drawn to the story and to the town of Westfield.

Considering the terrifying premise, it’s no wonder Ryan Murphy was drawn to this story. While Lifetime did a loose adaptation of the story in the form of their made-for-TV movie also titled The Watcher starring Erin Cahill and Edi Gathegi, Murphy’s version will likely be significantly different and significantly creepier and more over the top. This is the man behind American Horror Story, after all. We can’t wait to see how Ryan Murphy adapts this creepy true story or what explanations his series may give for the ominous notes and threatening behavior that haunted one family’s dream home.