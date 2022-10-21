Ryan Murphy is the king of Netflix right now. With both Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and now The Watcher sitting comfortably at the top of the streamer's charts, he's managed to capture a wide audience with his takes on true crime. Now, Murphy looks to hand it back to the women that came together for his latest hit series. A new video on Netflix's YouTube channel has Murphy sitting down with the women of The Watcher, discussing everything about their roles on the show and even exploring their histories as actresses and how they came to be a part of Murphy's vision.

At over 30 minutes long, the video is a deep dive into the involvement of the actresses in the series. Featuring lead Naomi Watts alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezwini, and Margo Martindale, it kicks off with Murphy reveling in the fact that the series was able to find a slew of leading roles for women over the age of 50 and how he managed to get the mix of iconic actresses to step in. Watts then talks with Murphy about her return to the thriller genre and how the true story of The Watcher drew her to the role immediately. Murphy then goes to Farrow, discussing how her turn in Rosemary's Baby paved the way for female horror protagonists. This series also finally brings the two together after Murphy originally wanted her aboard his other hit series American Horror Story, an opportunity she said she regrets missing out on.

For Coolidge, the series marks a reunion with Murphy after he previously worked with her in Nip/Tuck, though she got to steep herself in evil this time around. The two have a deep friendship spanning back years, and she goes into how she really wanted to be a part of American Horror Story since her house was used and how she wanted to really embrace the evil in her latest role under Murphy. Next up are Martindale and Dumezweni with the former discussing her character, the enigmatic Big Mo, while the latter goes into how she fit perfectly into the role Murphy had planned for her. It's all one big show of appreciation to the women that made The Watcher special and a chance to get to know their mindset as they stepped into the haunting true story.

Image via Netflix

The Watcher stars Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a couple whose move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey turns into a nightmare. As soon as they get settled in, a stalker begins sending them eerie and downright threatening letters under the pen name The Watcher. Based on the true story of the Broaddus family who ultimately left their home after being unable to identify or stop their stalker, the series hails from Murphy and his usual collaborator Ian Brennan.

Since its launch, Murphy and Brennan have been on cloud nine as the series landed at #1 on the English TV charts with 125.01 million hours watched since its debut on October 13. It's Murphy's second #1 hit debut in the past four weeks following the success of Dahmer, though it's also been an overseas smash landing in the Top 10 in 90 countries and the #1 spot in 20 of them.

The Watcher is streaming now on Netflix. Check out Murphy's deep discussions with the women of the series below.