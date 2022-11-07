There's no slowing down Ryan Murphy at Netflix. With The Watcher soaring to the top of the streamer's charts immediately, Netflix has picked up the eerie real estate series for a second season. Murphy will get to further tease viewers on the identity of the mysterious and sinister Watcher for another round, further exploring the neighborhood and the house's history.

The success of The Watcher came in the wake of another Murphy-created series - DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - blowing up on the platform, giving Murphy and his collaborator Ian Brennan two streaming juggernauts at once. Both are now locked up for the long haul with Monster also getting a renewal for multiple installments. In terms of The Watcher, the series rocketed to #1 on the Netflix charts after just a week on the platform, scoring a staggering 125.01 million hours viewed on the English language list. Season 1 still sits at #2 on the English language charts as of now, falling only behind the Zoe Saldaña-led From Scratch.

The Watcher captured a terrifying true-crime story from 2014, following the Brannock family as they move into an idyllic suburb in New Jersey only to earn an icy reception from their new neighbors. Things get sinister, however, when they start receiving threatening letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher. With the increasing number of threats from their titular stalker as well as the odd behavior of their neighbors, the family's paranoia continues to grow as they try to figure out just who is trying to turn their dream into a nightmare. Currently, there are no details of how the mystery will pick back up in Season 2.

Image via Netflix

The Watcher also featured a stunning cast, headlined by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Brannock respectively. Rounding out the cast aboard the seven-episode series are Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

See Netflix's Official Statement Below

Netflix's Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria released an official statement celebrating the success of Murphy and Brennan's series on the platform, saying:

Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.

The Watcher Season 1 can be watched in its entirety on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.