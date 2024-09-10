The Watcher has been a massive hit on Netflix since its debut in 2022. Taking inspiration from real horrifying events, Ryan Murphy's mystery thriller series has even become one of the streaming platform's most-viewed shows. However, while the first season has proven to be a significant success for the streamer, The Watcher's future remains unclear at this point. And it doesn't look like a promising future either, as series star Naomi Watts revealed that she hasn't heard anything about the status of the planned second season.

Originally developed as a limited series, The Watcher received an early Season 2 renewal just a month after its release on the streaming giant. Unfortunately, nearly two years later, there doesn't seem to be any progress on the second season. While at the Toronto International Film Festival for her new film The Friend, Watts — who played Nora Brannock in the hit series — shared with Entertainment Weekly that she is still on the watch for a Season 2 update. She said:

"I don’t have one, if there is one. I wish I could. It was so fun, right? I don’t have an update, I’m afraid."

What Is the Terrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘The Watcher?’

Murphy, one of the creators behind Glee, 9-1-1, Scream Queens, Pose, The Politician, and Hollywood, is also known for delving into the darker side of television. With American Horror Story and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story included in his body of work (with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on the way), The Watcher also stands as one of Murphy's greatest creations. Loosely based on the 2018 article by Reeves Wiedeman, The Watcher chronicles the horrifying ordeal of the Brannock family, who — after they've moved in into their idyllic dream home in Westfield, New Jersey — are being harassed by a slew of creepy letters sent by a stalker who goes by the name "The Watcher." Apparently, the Brannocks aren't the only ones interested in the suburban house at 657 Boulevard. Similar to the events the series was based on, the mysterious neighbor has never been identified to this date.

In addition to Watts, The Watcher also stars Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock, Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow, Isabel Gravitt as Ellie Brannock, Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock, Margo Martindale as Maureen, Richard Kind as Mitch, and Christopher McDonald as Rourke Chamberland, among others.

The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix.

