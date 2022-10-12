Ryan Murphy is fast becoming synonymous with creating the most thrilling and creepy TV shows and after giving us gems like American Horror Story (2011 - present), Scream Queens (2015 - 2016), American Crime Story (2016 - present), Ratched (2020 - present), and more, we can see why. This year, Murphy and his frequent co-creator, Ian Brennan have already co-created a Netflix series titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, the duo is back with another true crime miniseries titled The Watcher.

The Watcher tells the story of a married couple who move into their dream home but soon after, start getting harassed through letters signed by a stalker named The Watcher. The true crime miniseries is based on The Haunting of a Dream House by Reeves Wiedeman, which tells the real story of the Broaddus family, who after moving into their New Jersey home in 2014, were spied on and threatened by a mysterious stalker who identified themselves as “The Watcher.” The mysterious person (or people) was never found, and the family ended up selling their home and leaving the town.

The Watcher stars Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive) and Bobby Cannavale (Vinyl) as the main couple. Other cast members include Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Mia Farrow (Rosemary's Baby), Margo Martindale (Mrs. America), Richard Kind (Big Mouth), Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), and Terry Kinney (Inventing Anna). Murphy and Brennan serve as executive producers of the show alongside Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Ariel Schulman, and Henry Joost. Looking for how to watch this terrifying true crime thriller? Here’s how, where, and when you can watch The Watcher.

Is The Watcher Streaming Online, And When Does It Premiere?

Yes, The Watcher will be streaming online on Netflix. The miniseries will premiere on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Can You Watch The Watcher Without Netflix?

The Watcher will be released exclusively on Netflix, so you need to have an account on the platform to watch it. You can subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

What Is The Watcher About?

The official synopsis of The Watcher reads,

“After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.”

Watch The Official Trailer For The Watcher

Netflix released the first official trailer for The Watcher on September 24, 2022, during their TUDUM event. The trailer introduces the Brannock family who have just moved into 657 Boulevard. It’s a gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood and the family seems to be fitting in well till they receive a letter from one of the neighbors. The contents of the letter start out harmless. But soon, they see cryptic messages like “I have been put in charge of watching you” and “I am The Watcher” and the paranoia sets in. With the police calling the threats a prank, other members of town urging them to leave the house, and The Watcher’s letters becoming more threatening, the Brannocks soon realize they’ve gotten more than they bargained for at 657 Boulevard.

More Shows Like The Watcher You Can Watch Now

American Horror Story: Murder House - Also created by Ryan Murphy (and Brad Falchuk), American Horror Story: Murder House is the first season of the FX horror anthology TV show American Horror Story. The season aired between October 5 and December 21, 2011, and told the story of the Harmon family who move into their new home in Los Angeles but soon after, become haunted by the ghosts of its former residents and their victims. Like The Watcher, the Harmons move into a house, unaware that they’ve taken on more than they bargained for. American Horror Story: Murder House stars Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Denis O'Hare, and Jessica Lange. The season was released to critical acclaim and received several nominations including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and 17 Emmy Awards.

Midnight Mass - Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror miniseries created and directed by Mike Flanagan. The show is set in an isolated island community and tells the story of a young man, Riley, who moves there after his time in prison. Soon after, a mysterious young priest arrives, and the town begins to experience miraculous and frightening events it’s up to Riley and others in the town to figure out what is going on. Like The Watcher, a small town is plagued by an unknown force. Midnight Mass stars Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli.

Safe - Safe is a thriller show created by crime author Harlan Coben. The show follows the life of widowed father of two, Tom Delaney, who’s struggling to connect with his teenage daughters after losing his wife to cancer. But, Delaney’s world is thrown into even more chaos when his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, and he uncovers the secrets of those closest to him in a bid to find her. Safe stars Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, Amy James-Kelly, Isabelle Allen, Marc Warren, and Hannah Arterton.

The Stranger - The Stranger is a mystery thriller based on the 2015 novel of the same title by Harlan Coben. The show follows the lives of suburban families whose secrets are exposed by a mysterious stranger whose identity they do not know. Like The Watcher, the neighbors try to figure out who's behind what they're going through. The Stranger stars Richard Armitage, Siobhán Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, and Dervla Kirwan.

The Haunting of Hill House - The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror miniseries created and directed by Mike Flanagan. The show is loosely based on the 1959 book of the same title by Shirley Jackson. The show tells the story of five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House haunts them between two timelines. The Haunting of Hill House stars Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti.