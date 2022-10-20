Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Watcher.You’ve probably heard of Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration, The Watcher. In the wake of its October 13 release date, the true crime limited series quickly rose to that coveted #1 on Netflix spot, proving that plenty of users were tuning in to see what the latest in a long string of true crime dramas is all about. When you reflect on the true story that The Watcher is based on, it’s really no wonder that the tale was adapted into a show or that it’s caught a lot of viewers’ attention. Yet, in translating this seemingly perfectly dramatic true crime story into a perfect true crime drama, The Watcher makes quite a few mistakes and leaves its own watchers with plenty to be desired. This series proves that while true crime dramas are a hugely popular genre, a show can’t thrive with a solid true story alone.

After the first trailer for The Watcher dropped, it was easy to get a good feeling about it in anticipation of its premiere. After all, Murphy has been the mind behind some of the most popular additions to the true crime drama series boom that television has experienced over the past few years. Murphy was the co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner on Dahmer, which, despite the controversy surrounding a show based on this subject at all, was popular among viewers. Murphy is also an executive producer for the popular anthology American Crime Story, which so far has included The People v. O. J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and Impeachment. The seasons received a 97%, an 89%, and a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Besides true crime, he's also no stranger to horror, as the creator of American Horror Story. While in general, Ryan Murphy tends to prove consistently inconsistent in the quality of the mass quantities of content he spearheads, the idea of him getting behind a true crime story that feels fit for TV certainly seemed like a promising project. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a true crime drama based on a story that’s too good to fail, and as a series, The Watcher is a perfect poster child for this fact.

'The Watcher' Seems Perfectly Tailored for Adaptation, So What Happened?

Image via Netflix

True crime drama series are certainly all the rage as of late, and the shows that find success tell stories of crimes that greatly vary from one another. From stories of famous fraudsters like The Dropout to accounts of high-profile murders that we all remember, like The Act to historical insight on investigative work, like Mindhunter, often the nature of the crime doesn't matter; people want to watch a dramatic retelling of all of it. As for The Watcher, the show tells the story of a family who purchased a New Jersey home in 2014. The family quickly began receiving ominous, anonymous letters in the mail that were signed as "The Watcher." "The Watcher" claimed that they were the third generation to keep watch on the house and repeatedly proved that they were stalking the family. After consistent threats and clear violations of privacy, the family chose never to move into the house and struggled to sell it, since they were committed to telling potential buyers about "The Watcher" to ensure that no one was forced to face the same fate.

Of all the true stories of crimes and horrific events that have been adapted for the screen, this one seems perfectly tailored for it. This story is spooky but not gory and still full of intrigue: the perfect recipe for a Halloween-y October release. Of course, calling a story "perfectly tailored for a screen adaptation" is easy enough to say before you imagine an actual seven-episode season being mapped out based on real events. The minds behind The Watcher needed to make some fairly large tweaks to the real-life story to make it work for the show. For one thing, as a result of the letters, the real-life family never actually moved into the house, while in the series, the family's presence in the house is a huge part of the plot. Other spooky elements were added in that didn't actually occur – like tunnels within the house and occurrences implying that "The Watcher" was actually able to get inside the home.

While these are pretty massive details to alter, it's clear why they did: to add more to the story. The core basis remained: what was important was The Watcher's letters, and not only were these a main focus of the show, but they even sourced actual quotes from the real-life versions. With an intriguing true story combined with added details to enhance the drama, The Watcher's foundation had all the makings of a hit. Yet the series' tone is a miss. The Watcher is aggressively campy and also seems to strive to be realistic; it’s serious while also making jokes at unexpected moments. In all of this, a decipherable tone is buried in the rubble of the dismantled story as it actually played out.

'The Watcher' Reminds Us of Ryan Murphy's Non-True Crime Work

Image via Netflix

It's important to note that Ryan Murphy wasn't only one of The Watcher's creators. He also directed two episodes and wrote four. This makes it all the more understandable that The Watcher seems to fall somewhere in the middle of Murphy's wide range of work. The Watcher doesn't just bridge the gap between American Horror Story and American Crime Story's genres. It also has just a pinch of Glee in its overwrought, erratic tone. Likely as a direct result of the series' direction, The Watcher offers some strangely off performances from names we expect to see great acting from, like Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and even Mia Farrow. Other actors like Noma Dumezweni and Jennifer Coolidge filled their roles excellently as we've come to expect from them, but their characters were nevertheless relentlessly difficult to get a grasp on.

Another element of The Watcher that stood out was the series' clear desire to convince viewers of how multiple poignant messages were at the story's center. Rather than weaving them subtly in, the writers chose to have characters clumsily declare them. It's understandable why true crime drama creators would want to tell the true story through a lens that has a deep meaning. There can be a bleakness about true crime that is best avoided, which a message can certainly help to accomplish. Additionally, telling the tale under the umbrella of a poignant lesson can be the cherry on top that really punctuates the fact that the story is true; it's like saying, "not only is this true, but here's what that means in the context of the real world." Even though the impulse to do more than simply regurgitate a scary story is a smart one, shoehorning a message in has the opposite effect.

Ultimately, The Watcher's style, or rather, its lack of a consistent one, causes it to fail as a true crime drama show. The notion that the story of these anonymous letters terrorizing a family out of their own home becoming a series is still an intriguing one, and that would make it all the more interesting to see it adapted again in an entirely different way. Still, in the midst of the true crime drama insurgence, it's interesting to see that a story that plays like a movie isn't all it takes to make a true crime drama work. It also needs storytellers who understand its core.