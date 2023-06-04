In her feature film directorial debut, Ishana Shyamalan will take the reins from her father, M. Night Shyamalan, to create the upcoming horror mystery film, The Watchers. She has been carving out her writing and directing career since age 19 by working alongside him as a writer, producer, and director for M. Night’s Apple TV series The Servant. The show, which is in its fourth and final season, includes ten episodes written by Ishana, and out of the six that she also directed, two were season finales. The now-22-year-old director also worked alongside her father as an assistant director for his 2021 movie Old, and the 2023 film Knock At The Cabin.

Ishana’s upcoming film, The Watchers, was picked up by New Line Cinema earlier this year, with President and Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener stating “The script grips you from the first page and never lets you go.” M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce the film through their production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, Inimitable Pictures' producer Nimitt Mankad, and executive producers Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer. This article will let you know everything there is to know about the upcoming 2024 film.

Image via Ishana Shyamalan/Instagram

Is There a Trailer for The Watcher?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer since filming has yet to begin. However, since the film is supposedly set to come out around this time next year, we should be getting some production stills and teaser trailers within the coming months.

When Will The Watchers Come Out?

The intended global theatrical release date as of right now is June 7, 2024, so there will be less than a year to wait to see the movie. Filming is set to begin in Ireland this fall. With a bigger push to bring theatrical releases back, the movie will only be released in theaters at first but will then have a streaming release at a later date. With New Line Cinema (and parent company Warner Bros. Pictures), the movie will most likely be available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) after its theatrical run.

What Is The Watchers About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Watchers is based on the A.M. Shine novel of the same name and will follow protagonist 28-year-old Mina as she travels the Western Irish countryside. After Mina’s car breaks down, she is forced to continue on foot in search of assistance. As she wanders through the forest and darkness begins to set, a strange woman screams at her, urging her to get inside a nearby concrete bunker quickly. Inside, she meets three strangers, all of whom look equally terrified. With the door shut, leaving them in darkness, an automatic light turns on, revealing a glass wall to the outside.

Monstrous underground creatures emerge from the depths of the forest once the sun has disappeared and begin to observe the people trapped inside the enclosure. The four strangers are essentially on display like zoo animals. Mina has no idea what The Watchers want from them, or worse, what will happen if anyone is unable to make it into the bunker before nightfall. One common denominator between Mina and her fellow captives is that they all come from situations where nobody will come looking for them.

If Mina escapes, will she be able to make it out of the forest before darkness falls? The novel has been described as a combination of Cabin In The Woods and Lost, so the story appears to be in good hands with both Ishana and her father writing the screenplay.

Who Are the Cast of The Watcher?

Image via Showtime

As of right now, only two cast members have been confirmed. Dakota Fanning, will be playing the protagonist Mina. Fanning has been acting for most of her life, from her earliest roles in movies such as I Am Sam, Man on Fire, and War of the Worlds to more adult roles like in The Twilight Saga, Ocean’s Eight, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Mina’s character in the novel is a struggling artist without a steady income. She pays her rent primarily by selling a few commissioned paintings and gambling during card games at her local pub in Galway, Ireland.

It has most recently been announced that Georgina Campbell will co-star with Fanning in The Watchers, as one of the other two women that Mina is trapped with. The English actress made a splash as the protagonist in Zach Cregger’s thriller, Barbarian, and starred in the series Suspicion.

Similarly to M. Night Shyamalan’s films Knock At The Cabin, Devil, and Split, this movie will most likely have a relatively small cast as the main characters are in isolation with no communication with the outside world. In the novel, Mina’s character finds herself trapped in the bunker with the woman who called her inside on the first night, another woman, and a young man. A few other characters are mentioned within the novel, so we may be looking at a cast of maybe five or six characters unless there are drastic changes in the screenplay adaptation.

Inshana Shyamalan's Filmography

Image via Apple TV+

Since this film will be Ishana Shyamalan’s first feature debut, the only way to gauge her directorial chops would be to watch some of the episodes of The Servant that she wrote and directed. In an interview that M. Night Shyamalan gave regarding her involvement in the series, he said he brought her on board after being impressed with the short films she created while attending NYU. He added that each episode of The Servant was essentially a short film in and of itself, as each episode has a 30-minute runtime.

If you have an Apple TV subscription, you can see her directing skills come to life in Seasons 2, 3, and 4. In Season 2, Shyamalan wrote and directed Episode 3, “Pizza,” and the season finale, “Josephine.” In Season 3, she wrote and directed Episode 2, “Hive,” and the season finale, “Mama.” Lastly, in the fourth and final season, she wrote and directed Episodes 3 and 7, titled “Séance” and “Myth,” respectively.

