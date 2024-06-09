The Big Picture The Watchers opens a lackluster global debut, struggling to make an impact with audiences and critics alike.

Even with high expectations due to the director's name, the film failed to break the horror curse at the box office this year.

With scathing reviews and a lukewarm start, The Watchers may struggle to find redemption as it continues to release in additional markets.

For a film called The Watchers, the ironic news appears to be that few audiences are actually watching it. Disney and 20th Century’s The Watchers has stumbled out of the gate with an estimated $4.7 million debut from 7,170 screens across 65 overseas markets. Including its domestic opening, the global weekend results come to a disappointing $11.7 million, signaling a rough start for Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut, budgeted at approximately $30 million. The film sees a young artist (Dakota Fanning) who finds herself stranded in a vast, pristine forest in western Ireland. Seeking refuge, she soon becomes trapped with three strangers, as they are stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

With tepid reception, the film is set to face further challenges, with seven more markets releasing this coming week, including France and Holland. The last key markets to open will be Japan on June 21 and Korea on July 3, but given the lackluster initial performance, hopes for a significant turnaround are dimming. Domestically, The Watchers had a similarly underwhelming debut, pulling in a mere $7.0 million from 3,351 locations, averaging just $2,089 per location.

Is 'The Watchers' Worth Seeing?

Close

The film, which was expected to capitalize on the Shyamalan name, has instead left audiences and critics alike unimpressed. Collider’s Chase Hutchison didn't hold back in his review. He said:

"Even when there is a more menacing moment of subterfuge that the film can call its own, everything else that follows completely undercuts this. It is laughably and ludicrously loud, especially in comparison to the book which left a more lingering impression by finding fear in quiet moments. Forced exposition, which was already getting dumped out left and right, just comes pouring out in the finale. Though it tries to hang its hat on a new traumatic backstory for Mina, this culminates in a cloying final scene that represents everything wrong with the film. Once again, it adds in something of its own, but loses infinitely more in the process. There was plenty of promise to be found in this story and there is still curiosity for what Shyamalan does next. However, this isn’t it. I see dead people in this film, but their cause of death is simply boredom."

With such a lukewarm start and scathing reviews, the future looks bleak for The Watchers. The film had the potential to be a standout entry for the Shyamalan legacy, but it appears to have missed the mark, leaving audiences and critics disappointed. As it struggles to find its footing in additional markets, only time will tell if there’s any hope of redemption, but for now, the prognosis isn’t good.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Watchers. You can grab your tickets below.

The Watchers 4 10 Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

Get Tickets