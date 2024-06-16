The Big Picture Studio horror movies have struggled this year, with The Watchers grossing under $14 million domestically so far.

The movie has received poor reviews, sitting at a 32% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

M. Night Shyamalan will follow up his daughter's directorial debut when Trap premieres in a few weeks.

It’s been a disappointing year so far for the horror genre, with Warner Bros.’ The Watchers doing little to turn the narrative around. Directed by debutante Ishana Night Shyamalan — she’s the daughter of genre icon M. Night Shyamalan — the movie continued its lackluster run in theaters as it entered its second week of release. W.B. reportedly spent $30 million to acquire the title as it began a creative partnership with the older Shyamalan’s production banner, Blinding Edge Pictures.

But the studio still hasn't recovered its investment. The Watchers has grossed under $14 million domestically, and less than $5 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul that has yet to pass the $20 million mark. The Watchers grossed just $7 million in its domestic debut, finishing fourth on the domestic chart. It retained a spot in the top five this weekend, grossing $3.6 million. Based on the novel by A. M. Shine, the movie follows a young woman who finds herself trapped in an eerie nighttime ritual in the forests of Ireland.

But The Watchers can’t rely on positive reviews as a saving grace, because it hasn't exactly received very many. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 32% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson calling it a “nepo nightmare” in his review — a reference to Ishana’s famous dad. Speaking of the older Shyamalan, he will begin a new professional partnership with W.B. with his upcoming thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. The movie is set for an August release.

Both Shyamalans Have Movies Out This Year

Close

Studio horror movies have struggled this year, which is unusual considering how lucrative they normally are. While indie-spirited titles such as Late Night with the Devil, Immaculate, and more recently, In a Violent Nature, appeared to find their audiences, some more prominent titles haven’t done as well, despite grossing more individually. Blumhouse’s Imaginary concluded its run with less than $40 million worldwide, Sony’s Tarot made $45 million, while The Strangers: Chapter 1 still hasn’t hit the $50 million mark worldwide. 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen, on the other hand, concluded its run with $53 million despite strong reviews.

In addition to poor reception, Ishana Night Shyamalan has also had to deal with complaints about her nepotistic privileges, which she has acknowledged in the press. She previously directed episodes of the Apple TV+ series Servant, executive produced by her dad. Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouere, and Oliver Finnegan, The Watchers is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Watchers 4 10 Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett

Get Tickets