The Big Picture The Watchers is now available to stream exclusively on Max, finally reaching audiences after a disappointing theatrical run.

Director Ishana Shyamalan makes her debut with this horror film, starring Dakota Fanning and influenced by her father's work.

Despite some compliments, the movie failed to impress both at the box office and with critics, falling short of the Shyamalan standard.

Less than three months after its theatrical debut, Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers is finally making its way to Max, with the horror officially available to stream exclusively on Max on Friday, August 30, 2024. On a reported budget of $30 million, the film struggled to recuperate that amount, barely scraping past the line and earning $32 million. Given that production companies usually intend for a project to double its budget, it's fair to say that the movie's theatrical run was a disappointment. Alas, that hasn't stopped some from complimenting their viewing experience, with the upcoming Max release the perfect time for those who just weren't curious enough to purchase a theater ticket to indulge from the comfort of their own home.

The movie stars the likes of Dakota Fanning as Mina, Georgina Campbell as Ciara, Oliver Finnegan as Daniel, Alistair Brammer as John, and Olwen Fouéré as Madeline. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the movie is his daughter Ishana's directorial debut, with several of the film's tonal and narrative points clearly influenced by her father. Based on the novel by A.M. Shine, the film "follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything." In an interview with Collider, director Shyamalan said, "The Watchers is a journey of suspense that hopefully leads to a feeling of wonder at the end. My hope is that it’s just an experience that plays on that sense of unease, and then takes you to a bigger, wonderful place."

'The Watchers' Wasn't Quite Up to the Shyamalan High Standard

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From The Sixth Sense to Unbreakable, the legacy of the Shyamalan name is bathed in some of the horror/thriller genres' best features. Aiming to capitalize on such success, Ishana struggles to maintain the high standard set by her father and sadly produces a final film that failed to impress both at the Box Office and critically. In Chase Hutchinson's review for Collider, he was quick to point to the movie's flaws, saying:

"The only thing that’s scary about Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers is how it takes a sturdy horror premise already done well in A.M. Shine’s novel of the same name and drains it of life. It's a woefully stiff adaptation where every choice falls flat. While Ishana is the daughter of famed director M. Night Shyamalan, her feature debut can’t hold a candle to her father’s films. Even as making eerie works about people thrown into terrifying situations is the family business, with the two previously doing great work together on the underrated series Servant and the flawed yet frightening Old, The Watchers sees the apple falling far from the tree and rolling into a dark pit that it never gets out of."

The Watchers will be officially released on Max on Friday, August 30, 2024. You can find the film via the link below.

The Watchers 4 10 Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

Watch on Max