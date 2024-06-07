In the mysterious woodlands of western Ireland, unfortunate souls find themselves stranded and become prey to deadly, unseen creatures. The Shyamalans are making waves in the thriller genre with Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut, The Watchers. Adapted from A. M. Shine’s 2014 novel, the film follows Mina (Dakota Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who becomes stranded in an expansive, untouched forest. Seeking refuge, Mina is sheltered in with three strangers in a mysterious cabin, all of whom are watched by invisible monsters at night.

Joining Fanning in the cast are Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere. The production team includes M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad, with Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer serving as executive producers. Later this year, M. Night Shyamalan will also release his upcoming psychological mystery thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, set to premiere in August.

The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Is ‘The Watchers’ Streaming?

Currently, there’s no streaming information available for The Watchers. With the demand for theatrical releases, the film will likely enjoy its run in cinemas for a couple of weeks before it makes its transition to streaming platforms.

Since The Watchers is under New Line Cinema, with Warner Bros. Pictures as its parent company, the movie will likely end up on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the future. Stay tuned for future updates!

Is ‘The Watchers’ In Theaters?

Absolutely! The Watchers is slated for a North American release on June 7, 2024, followed by an international release beginning June 12, 2024. Previously, the movie was pushed back to June 14, right within the Father's Day frame. Not long after, The Watchers returned to its original June 7 date.

As summer begins to loom in, June is expected to see moviegoers heading to theaters for this month’s highly-anticipated releases. Also sharing the same US release date is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, marking the return of the Bad Boys film series since its last installment in 2020. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the fourth movie in the franchise follows the two no-nonsense detectives as they investigate corruption within the Miami Police Department. But when a setup turns them into fugitives, the two have no other choice but to work outside the law.

Another beloved fan-favorite hitting cinemas this month is none other than Disney’s Inside Out 2, releasing on June 14. The sequel sees the return of Riley as she embraces a new chapter in her life: puberty! The newly minted teenager isn’t alone though. Joining her along the ride are her Emotions - Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. But when a bunch of new Emotions - Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, Envy, and Nostalgia - pops up at headquarters and creates new tensions. Riley is about to have a wild time as she deals with unfamiliar feelings and raging hormones.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Watchers’

Check out the official synopsis for The Watchers below:

“From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

In The Watchers, a psychological thriller reminiscent of films like The Cabin in the Woods, Mina finds herself stranded when her car breaks down in an unfamiliar forest. Strangely, every vehicle seems to meet the same fate at the forest’s edge. As unsettling events unfold, from aggressive winds to moving burrows on the grounds, Mina is saved by an unknown woman who urges her into an invisible concrete bunker. Inside, Mina discovers a room encased in glass, with an electric light that activates at nightfall, signaling the emergence of the mysterious Watchers. These dangerous beings observe their captive humans, with dire consequences for those who fail to reach safety in time. Desperate to survive, Mina has no other choice but to put her life in the hands of strangers as they are constantly under the watchful eye of these outside creatures.

