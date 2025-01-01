M. Night Shyamalan is well-regarded as one of the best horror and thriller directors of all time, and he’s been working on movies for so long that his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, recently made her directorial debut. Ishana Night Shyamalan helmed The Watchers earlier this year, the supernatural horror film starring Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell that grossed only $33 million at the worldwide box office. The film had previously only been available to stream on Max, but The Watchers recently hit Netflix and has wasted no time finding success, sitting in the #5 spot on the top 10 charts at the time of writing. The film was panned by critics and audiences, however, earning scores of 32% from the former and 50% from the latter on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ishana Night Shyamalan had previously only worked as a director on Servant, the Apple TV+ series where she wrote 10 episodes and directed six. She also served as the Second Unit Director on Old, another of her father’s films that stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps that’s currently streaming on Peacock. Her father, M. Night. Shyalaman is best known for his work on Lady in the Water, the 2006 mystery thriller starring Paul Giamatti and Bryce Dallas Howard, and he also worked with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix on Signs, the 2002 alien invasion sci-fi epic that’s only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. The Sixth Sense, the psychological thriller starring Bruce Willis and Toni Collette, is arguably Shyamalan’s most famous film, but it is currently not available to stream anywhere.

What Have ‘The Watchers’ Stars Been in Lately?

Dakota Fanning is best known for her work alongside Denzel Washington in Man on Fire, and she also featured alongside Tom Cruise and Tim Robbins in War of the Worlds, the alien invasion film streaming on Paramount+. Georgina Campbell’s popularity is swelling of late; she recently starred opposite Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long in Barbian, the 2022 horror film from writer/director Zach Cregger that many called one of the best horror films of the year. She also starred in the Bird Box spin-off series, Bird Box: Barcelona, and she featured in an episode of Black Mirror in 2017.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell and was written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Watchers on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 4 10 The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett , John Lynch Runtime 102 minutes Writers Ishana Shyamalan , A.M. Shine Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Release Date June 7, 2024 Expand

