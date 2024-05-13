The Big Picture Get ready to be terrified this summer with the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan in The Watchers.

The mysterious poster reveals Dakota Fanning's character Mina in a chilling close-up, hinting at unseen horrors.

The Watchers follows Mina and three strangers trapped in Ireland, stalked by sinister creatures each night.

Horror fans are in for a treat this summer as the feature-length directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan is slated to terrify its way onto the big screen with the release of The Watchers. While the latest supernatural horror film by New Line Cinema is still a few weeks away from its theatrical release, the movie’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, page has revealed a brand-new poster, offering audiences a glimpse of the unseen horrors that await them.

The poster features a close-up shot of Dakota Fanning’s character Mina, with her eye obstructed by the terrifying image of a skeletal figure, which can be seen wearing a sign that reads, “point of no return.” While the poster doesn’t offer any additional plot details, it does tease an enticing mystery that falls in line with the rest of the marketing material revealed so far for the movie. However, one thing that is certain, is that audiences are likely in for a terrifying mystery that they are eager to see revealed this summer.

Based on the novel of the same name by A. M. Shine, The Watchers centers on 28-year-old artist Mina, who finds herself stranded deep within the untouched forests of Ireland. However, upon finding shelter, she ends up becoming trapped alongside three additional strangers, who are being stalked and watched by mysterious entities during the night. Who are the creatures, and what is their sinister purpose? Only time will tell when the film debuts on the big screen later this summer. Shyamalan directs and writes the film, with Fanning set to star alongside Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré.

‘The Watchers’ Will Serve as the Directorial Debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan

Close

Horror is one of the most lucrative and popular genres, and it often serves as the perfect stepping stone for many up-and-coming directors to establish their careers. The Watchers will be the full-length feature film debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan. She previously worked as a director and writer for ​​Servant, a horror television series. Given what has been shown from her work so far, it appears that she is following in the footsteps of her father, M. Night Shyamalan, who is best known for films, such as The Sixth Sense, Split, and more recently, Knock at the Cabin. And it looks like this summer is shaping up to be eventful for the two filmmakers, as following the release of The Watchers, M. Night Shyamalan will debut his latest film Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. Until then, horror fans can embrace the mysterious terrors that await when The Watchers are revealed this June.

The Watchers debuts exclusively in theaters on June 14. Check out the official poster for the upcoming horror film below.