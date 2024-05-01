The Big Picture The Watchers promises to deliver scares with a mysterious forest setting and terrifying creatures lurking in the shadows.

As Mina navigates the nightmare, she must unravel secrets to survive while breaking established rules of survival.

Directed by Ishana Shyamalan and featuring a talented cast, The Watchers promises a haunting experience in theaters.

Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut feature film will scare viewers as it peels back the layers of a mysterious forest where the lead finds herself. Bloody Disgusting reveals that The Watchers received an official MPA rating and is rated PG-13 for violence, terror, and some thematic elements. The mystery-thriller marks another collaboration between Ishana and her father, respected filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as executive producer on the film. It is adapted from A.M. Shine's novel of the same name.

The Watchers follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in a mysterious forest on a night out. The film's official trailer introduced Dakota Fanning as Mina, who, while driving on a road in remote Western Ireland, runs into a problem as her car stops working. Mina finds herself in the middle of a vast forest with her car missing, and soon, bizarre things start to happen. She is quickly given refuge by a group of three people, and as she spends some time with them, she learns about the nightmare she's in. The trio informs her of their predicament, stuck in a structure that houses and protects them because outside are mysterious creatures who come out at night and watch them.

The group has learned the rules between them and the creatures the hard way, but with her arrival, Mina breaks many of them as she seeks to uncover the mystery and hopefully save everyone. The terror begins when the creatures get an opportunity to ravage their victims as Mina tries to get out and not die. Soon, violence sneaks in when the creatures begin killing anyone unfortunate enough to see their faces. A fight to stay alive while attempting to escape begins as they try to learn what the creatures are and what they want.

Who Is Behind 'The Watchers'?

Image via Warner Bros.

The film is directed by Ishana from a script she wrote based on Shine's novel. Other cast members include Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out) and Olwen Fouere (The Northman). The film is produced by Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad, with Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer serving as executive producers.

The film's premiere date was moved to June 14 but returned to the original June 7 date. New Line Cinema will release it theatrically before it is available on demand and streaming platforms. Details about when it will be available for streaming are not yet available.

Watch the trailer below, which sets up the epic haunting.

