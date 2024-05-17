The Big Picture Prepare for a spine-chilling experience with 'The Watchers,' Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut in the horror genre.

The new teaser unveils mysterious rules the characters must abide by to survive the night, adding to the film's suspenseful premise.

Featuring Dakota Fanning as the lead, 'The Watchers' promises an exciting and terrifying journey into the unknown on June 7th.

Audiences are in for a terrifying journey into the unknown this summer as director Ishana Night Shyamalan is set to debut her first full-length directorial film with the release of The Watchers. While the release of New Line’s latest horror film is still a few weeks away from its debut on the big screen, the movie’s official X account has released a brand-new teaser, showcasing more of the scary mystery surrounding the story's premise.

While the new footage doesn’t reveal any additional insight into the film’s plot, it does continue to tease its intriguing premise, which revolves around a group of strangers who are stalked and watched at night by unseen creatures. However, the overarching theme of the latest teaser is the four instructions that the movie's characters must follow, which are stated over an onslaught of terrifying new footage. “Do not turn your back to the mirror. Do not open the door after dark. Do not go near the burrows. Always stay in the light,” they say in unison. What happens if these rules are broken? That remains a mystery for now, but the fate of some of the film’s characters doesn't look too bright, according to the new footage.

Based on the book of the same name by A. M. Shine, The Watchers centers on 28-year-old Mina, played by Dakota Fanning, who gets lost in the vast wilderness of western Ireland, where she ends up getting trapped alongside three strangers, who are being watched by mysterious creatures at night. Alongside Fanning, the film also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré. In addition to directing the project, Ishana Night Shyamalan also penned the film’s screenplay, with her father M. Night Shyamalan serving as a producer on the project alongside Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad.

‘The Watchers’ Will Be Ishana Night Shyamalan’s Directorial Film Debut

While audiences are familiar with director M. Night Shyamalan's career, with hit films, such as The Sixth Sense, Signs, and Split, it looks like his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan will be following in similar footsteps by helming a small-budget horror movie in her first full-length feature. She previously wrote and directed episodes for the horror series Servant, which itself was positively received by critics and audiences. Now with her transitioning into movies, it will be interesting to see how The Watchers can reflect her rising career, but given the footage shown so far, audiences are likely in for an exciting and terrifying horror film from the up-and-coming director.

The Watchers will haunt the big screen on June 7. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming supernatural horror film below.