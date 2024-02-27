Be sure to draw your blinds - Warner Bros. Pictures has just dropped the debut trailer for Ishana Shyamalan’s feature-length breakout, The Watchers. Featuring peeks of the film’s stars, including Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3) and Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), the unsettling teaser sets the tone for the film that’s scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 7. With some hauntingly eerie theremin music playing in the background, Johnson’s character is inside of a modern home with a huge glass wall along the front. While it’s unclear how she got here, the young woman is surrounded by several others who walk her through the ropes, explaining that there is something on the other side that watches every night. Revealing some jump scare moments, the teaser holds its cards close to its chest and doesn’t give any deep information on the people - or creatures - keeping close tabs on the group inside the building.