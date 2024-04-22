The Big Picture Mina must navigate unknown dangers in the woods with strangers while stalked by mysterious creatures in The Watchers.

Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut film promises an unpredictable narrative and an intense mystery.

The Watchers features a talented cast including Dakota Fanning, Olwen Fouéré, and Georgina Campbell.

A new trailer for The Watchers has been released by Warner Bros., giving audiences a new look at the movie written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. A scary mystery took place in the middle of the woods, and it'll be up to Mina (Dakota Fanning) to find out the truth before someone else gets hurt. Just like her father has been doing for decades, Ishana Night Shyamalan will introduce audiences to an unpredictable narrative, with the marketing for The Watchers merely teasing what Mina will have to deal with once the movie debuts on the big screen on June 14.

In The Watchers, Mina will be introduced as someone who lives a quiet life. But everything will change for the young artist when she gets stranded in the middle of an unknown forest. When she thinks she has found someone who can help her get back home, she'll realize she's actually trapped with a group of strangers who are trying to protect themselves from an unknown threat. The new trailer for The Watchers makes it very clear that audiences won't learn more about the nature of the monsters until they see the upcoming release in theaters this summer.

The cast of The Watchers will also include Olwen Fouéré, Georgina Campbell and Siobhan Hewlett, as Mina attempts to determine if she can trust the people who offer her shelter or not. Campbell was recently seen as Tess in Barbarian, the thriller about a young woman discovering that the rental home she'll be staying at holds a dark secret. Hewlett, who will be portraying Mina's mother in The Watchers, is known for taking on a wide variety of voice roles in the video game industry. The screenplay for the upcoming supernatural horror story was written by the director, and it's based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine.

'The Watchers' Is Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan

The Watchers will mark Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut, after the filmmaker previously worked in Servant, the television series about a babysitter hired to take care of a reborn doll. The director is the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, who will be serving as a producer in the story about how Mina needs to find a way to survive. M. Night Shyamalan is known for directing films such as Split, The Village and Knock at the Cabin, proving how two generations of the same family are very skilled at telling stories about haunted protagonists living through unthinkable horrors.